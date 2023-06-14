Fans Are Losing It Over Jessica Chastain's Buttery Yellow Tony Awards Gown: 'Princess!'

She can act, she can sing and, oh boy, can she dress. Oscar winner (and fairytale princess) Jessica Chastain proved yet again that she is the sole heir to Old Hollywood glamour. The George & Tammy star turned heads in a buttery yellow chiffon gown at the Tony Awards on June 11.

Nominated for her first-ever Tony Award for her lead performance in Broadway's A Doll's House, Chastain stepped out in a sunflower-yellow Gucci gown fit for a queen.

The extravagant number featured a cape, as well as a dramatic train. Chastain let the elaborate sweetheart neckline speak for itself, pulling her red locks into a slick, wavy ponytail to show off the focal point of the dress: a glittering silver pendant inlaid with orange and emerald green gems. Just...perfection.

The 46-year-old star shared a behind-the-scenes look at the sophisticated, summery gown with her five million Instagram followers. In the breathtaking video, the actress sashays around the United Palace Theater in New York City. Fans were quick to point out the star's striking resemblance to an iconic Disney princess.

"You look like Belle from Beauty and the Beast," one user wrote in the comments of the post, which has garnered over 250k likes. Another chimed in with, "hello?? YOU LOOK GORGEOUS!!!!! LIKE A PRINCESS WOW."

One commenter insisted that Chastain's superhuman ability to rock a fantasy look makes her a perfect candidate for a role in one of HBO's Game of Thrones spinoffs:

"She could be a fine Stark character on house of the dragon, or maybe a Targaryen sister from the conquer." Chastain as a dragon-riding Targaryen princess? Hey, she's donned platinum blonde before.

Chastain didn't go home with the gold that night, with Emmy-winning Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer ultimately nabbing the Best Actress in a Play award for her performance in Prima Facie. But she sure did look like a million bucks -- and cement her status as Hollywood's best-dressed starlet.

