The Met Gala is all about taking fashion risks and standing out from the rest of Hollywood's elite as you climb the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps. Just look at Lil Nas X bejeweled from head to toe and rocking silver body paint. The 2023 gala honored late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld with the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain definitely understood the assignment.

The George & Tammy star channeled Lagerfeld in a stunning black strapless gown with sheer details and matching sheer opera gloves. A long diamond statement necklace hung from her neck, accompanied by a beautiful diamond cocktail ring on her left hand. But the biggest showstopper was the 46-year-old star completed her glamorous look with a platinum wig.

Chastain is nearly unrecognizable, with the long platinum hair streaming down her back. It's quite a change from her usual red. She even rocked nude lipstick in place of her usual vibrant red and donned Lagerfeld-esque black sunglasses to really embrace the night's theme.

The sleek middle part and styling of the platinum hair really lets the stunning gown be the real star of the look. Not to mention paired with her fair skin, it creates an incredible amount of contrast that is perfect for an evening celebrating the legacy of such an influential designer like Karl Lagerfeld. The Molly's Game star has been a regular at the Met Gala since she made her debut in 2011, consistently sporting show-stopping looks that take each year's theme to heart.

Chastain recently starred in the limited series George & Tammy as the late country legend Tammy Wynette. In 2022 she was awarded the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

