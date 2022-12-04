'George & Tammy' Cast: Who Plays the Iconic Country Couple in the New TV Series?

The new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, created by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) and based on Georgette Jones' book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy & George, follows the relationship between country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, but it also tells the stories of those who played significant roles in their lives, from Jones' longtime friend and songwriter Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery to Wynette's dear friend and hairdresser Jan Smith.

Helmed by Jessica Chastain (The Good Nurse, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) as Wynette and Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Knives Out) as Jones, the series is rounded out by an all star cast, including Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones, Vice Principals), Steve Zahn (The White Lotus), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul) and Kelly McCormack (A League of Their Own).

Chastain, who also serves as a producer on the project through her production company Freckle Films, has been attached to George & Tammy since it came across her desk in 2011. The series is directed by John Hillcoat (The Road) and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia's Moving Picture Co. and Blank Films Inc.

"I am thrilled SHOWTIME is bringing George & Tammy to audiences all over the world," David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and Executive Producer, said. "This has been Jessica, Abe and Andrew [Lazar's] labor of love for 11 years and to see it all come together is pure joy. Jessica and Michael bring all of the heart, love, tragedy and drama to this epic love story of George & Tammy. There is no better home for this than Showtime which is as passionate about this project as we are at 101 Studios."

Read on for more information on each actor from the new series.

Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain portrays the "First Lady of Country Music" Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy. Series creator Abe Sylvia knew from the beginning that he wanted Chastain to play the role of the country queen.

Chastain, who previously appeared in It: Chapter Two, Interstellar, Molly's Game, Zero Dark Thirty, The Help and more, spent years researching Wynette to prepare for the role. The actor said she was immediately struck by Wynette's strength and tenacity.

"[Wynette] showed up in Nashville, a divorced single mom with three kids on her hip, determined to be a success in an industry that really didn't allow room for girl singers on their own," Chastain told Wide Open Country. "She forced them to really see her and contend with her. And that was really exciting to see -- all the aspects of what she had to come up against. I know it's still difficult for women in Nashville, but it was especially so in the 1960s."

Michael Shannon as George Jones

Actor Josh Brolin, who serves as a producer on the series, previously signed on to play Jones, but Oscar-nominee Michael Shannon signed on after Brolin dropped out. It was Chastain who approached her longtime friend and Take Shelter co-star Shannon about the role.

Shannon has appeared in Revolutionary Road, Mud, Nocturnal Animals and more.

"There's still so much we couldn't get in," Shannon told USA Today about the series. "But there's a reason why it's called 'George & Tammy.' We focused on what happened between these two, which is really like a Romeo and Juliet story."

Walton Goggins as Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery

Walton Goggins already showcased his singing chops as the eccentric Baby Billy Freeman in the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones. (If you're not familiar, check out "Misbehavin'," Goggins and country star Jennifer Nettles' country gospel duet, and thank us later.) In George & Tammy, Goggins portrays country songwriter, session player and close friend of Jones, Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery. Montgomery, the brother of the great country vocalist Melba Montgomery, wrote several country classics, such as "What's Your Mama's Name Child" and the George and Tammy duet "We're Gonna Hold On."

The night after his 47th birthday, Jones infamously shot at Montgomery. Montgomery, who wrote over 70 songs for Jones, went on to become a minister and opened a store, Hobbyland, in Sheffield, Ala.

Pat Healy as Don Chapel

Pat Healy (Better Call Saul) plays Don Chapel, Wynette's second husband. Chapel wrote several country hits, including "When the Grass Grows Over Me," recorded by George Jones, Ray Price's "Misty Morning Rain" and Eddy Arnold's "Baby That's Living." Wynette also recorded several of Chapel's songs, including "All Night Long," "My Heart Is Soakin' Wet" and "Joey." Chapel and his daughter Donna toured as part of Wynette's road show before she hit country stardom.

Chapel died in 2015 at the age of 84.

Steve Zahn as George Richey

Steve Zahn (Reality Bites, The White Lotus) plays Wynette's fifth husband George Richey. Born George Richardson, Richey was a successful songwriter, penning hits such as Jones' "A Picture of Me (Without You)" and "The Grand Tour." Richey married Wynette in 1978 and remained married to her until her death in 1998. Richey died in 2010.

"I'm excited Steve Zahn will also be joining the project, I've loved him ever since Happy, Texas and really admire his recent work in The White Lotus," Chastain told Deadline last year. "I'm so grateful to have such talent for our exploration of George Jones and Tammy Wynette."

David Wilson Barnes as Billy Sherrill

David Wilson Barnes portrays legendary producer and songwriter Billy Sherrill, who helped develop the countrypolitan sound and co-wrote Wynette's "Your Good Girl's Gonna Go Bad," "I Don't Wanna Play House" and "Stand By Your Man." The Country Music Hall of Fame member passed away in 2015.

Kelly McCormack as Sheila Richey

Kelly McCormack ( A League of Their Own, Ginny & Georgia) portrays Sheila Hall Richey, a friend and confidante to Wynette. Sheila Richey was married to George Richey from 1974 to 1977.

"I took it pretty seriously because there's nothing written about Sheila Hall Richie. Abe [Sylvia] had unearthed her from Georgette's story and her book. She was a very sweet character that was kind of in the background of Tammy's life. But everyone close to Tammy knew who she was and that she existed, but they knew so little about her," McCormack told Wide Open Country. "She was just there to support Tammy, but kind of remain in the background and not take up too much space and not ruffle any feathers. So trying to find out stuff about a human being who, by their very nature, wanted to sort of be in the background was really difficult. So I spoke with Peanutt Montgomery and Charlene and Jan and Nan, the two hairdressers for Tammy Wynette...I think 'Stand By Your Man' is sung to women like Sheila, the sort of the ones who are really putting a lot of work and effort and love into the domestic arts and their hair and their makeup and the beautiful ways that women have sort maintained stability and control through sugar and through sweetness. I was really happy to put a lot of love and honor into that character and not make her kind of like a caricature of a Nashville wife in a way. It meant a lot and playing a real person who had a very tragic life was very heavy for me. I found it really intense. "

Katy Mixon as Jan Smith

Katy Mixon (American Housewife, The Thing About Pam) plays Jan Smith, a makeup and hair artist who was one of Wynette's closest friends.

Abby Glover as Georgette Jones

Nashville-born actor Abby Glover portrays Georgette Jones, the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Glover has previously appeared in Stranger Things, Ozark and The Devil All the Time.

GiGi Erneta as Nancy Sepulvado

GiGi Erneta (Veep, Roswell, New Mexico) plays Jones' fourth wife Nancy, whom he married in 1983. Jones credited Sepulvado with helping to save his life from addiction.

"No teenage boy ever fell harder for a girl than I fell for Nancy Sepulvado," Jones wrote in his autobiography I Lived To Tell It All. "When I met my future wife on a blind date in November 1981, I had no idea that someday she would save my life...They say love can change the world. I'm here to testify that it changed one man. Friends, family, doctors, therapists, and ministers had tried to save me, but to no avail. But finally, the power of love from one woman, Nancy Jones, made the difference."

George & Tammy will debut simultaneously on Showtime and on the Paramount Network behind Yellowstone commercial free on Sunday, December 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The remainder of the season will be available exclusively on Showtime.