Jennifer Nettles + Justin Miller: How a Sugarland Music Video Led to Their Love Story

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles and her musical second half, Kristian Bush, have had some incredible success over the years. The country music duo has won multiple Grammy awards and Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMAs and racked up numerous hit songs across their six studio albums. But Nettles has had some success in her personal life as well. She's been happily married to her second husband Justin Miller since 2011 and she has her singing career to thank for their meeting. Sometimes you meet the right person while you're still with someone else, but eventually the stars align and the timing is right.

Back in 2006, Nettles was married to her first husband, Todd Van Sickle. Sugarland was filming a music video for "Want To" which featured a former model by the name of Justin Miller. In the video, Miller plays Nettles' lover and they even share a bed together. Maybe foreshadowing that they would eventually end up together?

The following year, the country star and her husband called it quits, but it took a few more years for Nettles to actually take the plunge and start dating Miller. The couple officially started seeing each other in 2009 and tied the knot two years later.

According to People, Nettles married Miller, an entrepreneur, in a small and private ceremony at Blackberry Farm in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee with a small group of friends and family present, including Nettles' longtime bandmate Kristian Bush. The country singer wore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown to the sunset ceremony on her big day.

The couple is notoriously private and you don't see much from Justin, but they announced that they welcomed their first child together in 2012, son Magnus Hamilton Miller. Every now and then the Sugarland singer will share some sweet snaps of her son and hubby on her Instagram. We wish many more years of happiness to the happy family!

This article was originally published in July of 2020.

