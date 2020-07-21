You almost forget Reese Witherspoon was ever with anyone other than her talent agent husband, Jim Toth. The couple has been the epitome of picture-perfect wedded bliss since they married in 2011 and are always seen smiling together on the red carpet. Their love story is the prime example that true love comes calling when you least expect it and when you aren't even looking for it.

Witherspoon married first husband and Cruel Intentions co-star Ryan Phillippe in 1999. They welcomed two children, daughter Ava and son Deacon, before calling it quits in 2007. They have blamed age on their breakup, having tied the knot in their early twenties as their careers were booming in Hollywood.

On the set of Rendition in 2007, Witherspoon met actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Though they had a great relationship and Gyllenhaal was incredibly supportive, Witherspoon just wasn't ready to take the next step yet and the two actors called it quits in late 2009.

But in early 2010, just months after her breakup, the Legally Blonde star met future husband Jim Toth. Witherspoon explained to Elle that she first met Toth at a party at her friend's house. He actually came to the rescue in an awkward encounter with his friend.

"It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don't know me.' And I was like, `Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Though Witherspoon thought she would never get married again, Toth ultimately changed her mind.

"Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you. I'm gonna do this so much that you're gonna get used to it.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life."

Jim Toth is a talent agent at Creative Artists Agency, where Witherspoon is a client. He represents some major names in Hollywood, such as Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. A source told People that the relationship quickly went from casual dates to the real deal.

"The relationship happened very fast. I think for the first time in a very long time, she feels as if she's with a grown-up."

In 2011, the couple tied the knot at Witherspoon's Ojai estate and wasted no time growing their family. They welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee James Toth, in 2012.

Witherspoon's career has continued to thrive as she has started taking on more production work on her projects, including the recent Hulu show Little Fires Everywhere. She told Marie Claire that her hubby is always there to encourage her.

"I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me, "Why wouldn't you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?" He's encouraged me to be outspoken."

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-D1pagAKVK/

After nearly ten years of marriage, Witherspoon tells People she's still impressed by her husband and how great he is with their kids.

"He's an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together. He's very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life."