Lainey Wilson Wins Her First-Ever Grammy for Best Country Album: 'Absolutely Wild, Ya'll'

Lainey Wilson took home her first golden gramophone at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4. The 31-year-old country star won Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country, shouting out her Louisiana roots in an emotional acceptance speech: "I'm a fifth-generation farmer's daughter."

"This is absolutely wild, ya'll. This is my very first Grammy," Wilson said onstage while accepting the award for Best Country Album. She wore an all-black ensemble, complete with her signature bell bottoms and a cowboy hat.

The singer-songwriter and "Yellowstone" actor beat out Kelsea Ballerini (Rolling Up the Welcome Mat) and Tyler Childers (Rustin' In the Rain), as well as Brothers Osbourne's and Zach Bryan's self-titled albums, for the prize.

Wilson appeared to be momentarily overcome with emotion before touching on her upbringing in the small town of Baskin, Louisiana: "I am from a farming community in northeast Louisiana — a little town of 200 people. I'm a fifth-generation farmer's daughter, and I would consider myself a farmer, too."

"Everybody I surround myself with — I think they're farmers, too, but they're story farmers," she added. "It's about getting up every single day and planting those seeds and watering them and watching them grow. And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime. I truly believe that, and I think that's exactly what this is tonight."

She went on to thank her "Bell Bottom Country" collaborators Jay Joyce and Jason Hall, adding that the album has "truly changed my life." At the end of her acceptance speech, Wilson addressed her fans directly, saying, "I love ya'll so much."

Wilson was also nominated for Best Country Duo for her duet with Jelly Roll, "Save Me," at this year's Grammys. "Bell Bottom Country" previously won Album of the Year at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards and the 2023 CMA Awards.

Watch Lainey Wilson's Grammys acceptance speech below: