For the third year in a row, CBS will ring in the new year with the broadcast of "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." Airing live from Bicentennial Capital Mall State Park and other legendary locations around Nashville, the special will feature more than 50 performances from country music's biggest stars over a five hour period. Elle King and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith will host the special, and as the self-proclaimed "head of the party parade," King previews just what to expect from the show this year.

"I'm so excited," King tells Wide Open Country of the big night. "Last year, the performances were out of this mind amazing. This year we're going to have so many more live performances, so it's going to be that much more energetic."

Those performances will come from some of country's biggest and most beloved stars, including Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Trace Adkins, Grace Bowers, Kane Brown, Jackson Dean, Hardy, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen and Bailey Zimmerman.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the main stage on the night as well, as they celebrate the 50th anniversary the band. Trombone Shorty will be on hand to perform with Brothers Osborne, and Old Dominion will perform at the special's official watch party at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville.

The show teases "once-in-a-lifetime collaborations" and special guests, and King confirms it's not to be missed.

"They don't even tell me because they know I'll blow it," King says of the superstar collaborations. "There's always going to be a surprise, so you don't want to miss it."

From King's perspective, "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" is not just another New Year's Eve special. It allows country fans all over the country to come together and welcome the new year with the music and artists they love, and that is what sets it apart from other shows that night.

"New York, that's legendary," King says of a competing special. "If that's what you choose to watch, that's wonderful, and I hope that you have the absolute best New Year's. But there's quite a few states in between New York and Los Angeles, and a lot of those people, they're going to be tuning into the music that they listen to."

"I get to be a face for that," she adds. "I'm from Southern Ohio. I feel like I'm speaking to my brother, my aunts, my cousins, and I just want people to have fun. I just feel proud that I get to be a part of it, let alone get to perform. It's just exciting. It's going to be such a fun night."

"Nashville's Big Bash" will get a taste of the Big Apple, as TV/radio host Cody Alan, CBS anchor Lonnie Quinn and Dustin Lynch will be corresponding from New York City's Times Square. The show will also include two countdowns to midnight — one for the East Coast, and one for the Central Time Zone. Nashville's countdown will feature the traditional Music Note Drop when the clock strikes 12.

King says ringing in the new year onstage at Bicentennial Park among her fellow country stars and country fans (both in person and at home) is an unparalleled experience.

"It just feels good," she says. "It's like, 'You know what? Yeah. Hardship f—ing happens here. But you know what? That was last year. Now we're in a new year.'"

"Let's celebrate it, let's love each other, let's drink champagne," she adds. "Let's party tonight, let's have fun. We did it. We made it through another year. Let's see what this next year brings us."

"New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" airs LIVE Sunday, Dec. 31. from 7:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT and 10:30 PM-1:05 AM, ET/PT on CBS. The special will also stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after it airs. "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. It is directed by Sandra Restrepo.