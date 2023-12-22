See Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's 2023 Family Christmas Card

On Wednesday (Dec. 20), celebrity spray tan artist Isabel Alysa used an Instagram story to show what she and others on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Christmas card list received this season in their mailboxes.

For the couple's Christmas card photoshoot, Stefani wore a flowing gown while Shelton and Stefani's three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale—17-year-old Kingston James, 15-year-old Zuma Nesta and 9-year-old Apollo Bowie— all wore classic tuxedos.

The card reads "Happy Holidays, with love from Gwen, Blake and the boys."

It's not our first glimpse at Shelton and Stefani's festive season. A rapid-fire Instagram reel posted on Dec. 4 by Stefani takes us behind the scenes as the couple decorates their home for Christmas.

The couple's holiday duet "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" blasts as we're shown the construction of a miniatures village and the selection of an ideal tree at a Christmas tree farm. There's also a quick glimpse at a curious house cat and some lawn ornament reindeer made from logs. The clip concludes with a fully-decorated and lit tree, with on-brand ornaments of a fish and a musical note.

As for New Year's Eve, the couple won't be kissing at midnight. Shelton be singing with Trace Adkins as one of many live performances aired that night on the CBS broadcast "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash." Meanwhile, Stefani will be in Las Vegas to perform two shows at the Venetian Resort.

"Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas," Stefani told "Today." "Last year I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again.' [But] you sometimes want to... not be the host... So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it.' If you're going to be working then I'm going to be working — so I'm just going to fly in and out it's going to be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood Reveals Rare Photos of Her Sons as She Shares Her Family Christmas Tree