Megan Moroney Had the Perfect Response to a TikTok Troll's Comment About Her Stage Wear

Rising country star Megan Moroney broke a couple of rules of internet engagement —don't read the comments and don't feed the trolls—to respond to criticism on TikTok of her fashion sense.

When a commenter asked "why does she wear 3 yr old pageant clothes?," Moroney clapped back with "if I was a 3 year old at a pageant [you] know I'd win that bish."

Moroney's video response was fittingly set to her song "I'm Not Pretty," specifically the line "Girl, let me guess, you don't like how I dress/ And you're hating on the way I talk (bless your heart)."

Other commenters begged Moroney to never change neither her playful sense of fashion nor her sarcastic sense of humor.

Fittingly, Moroney, Ben Williams, Micah Carpenter and Mackenzie Carpenter wrote "I'm Not Pretty" from the perspective of a woman who knows that haters are glued to her social media activity.

"I think everyone can relate to somebody keeping tabs on them on social media," Moroney said (as quoted by Country Now). "It was fun to write and it's fun to sing and hopefully will become an anthem for the girls."

Moroney co-directed the song's music video with Jeff Johnson.

"It's just really petty and it's like the brunettes that are being mean, they are burning their cakes and all the things and the blondes open their oven and a perfectly iced cake comes out because that's what happens when you mind your own business," she told Country Now and other outlets. "It obviously it wasn't supposed to be blondes versus brunettes, but I think we just did that so it was a clear difference of these people are being mean and they're using all their energy, tearing others down, and they're having a hard time in life and the blondes who are minding their own business and are actually nice to each other have all this good stuff happen."