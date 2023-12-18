Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson were both in Las Vegas over the weekend. Lambert was wrapping up the 2023 leg of her ongoing Velvet Rodeo residency at the Bakkt Theater, while Wilson's headlined a four-night run at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Lambert stopped by Wilson's Friday night (Dec. 15) gig as more than a spectator. The country stars sang a pair of duets: Lambert's signature hit "Kerosene" plus an unreleased tune titled "Good Horses."

"She's my ride or die, she'd fight somebody for me. Y'all give it up for my girl, Miranda Lambert," Wilson said ahead of the high-energy rendition of "Kerosene."

The pair then debuted a new song they co-wrote with Luke Dick.

"We wrote a few songs... this song I think is so, so, so special, and you can hear [Lambert] all over it. You can tell that she helped me write this song. I'm so proud of this song and I hope y'all love it," Wilson said beforehand.

Hear the serene ode to free spirits below.

"First time we have ever done it live and whew did gave me the chills," Lambert wrote on Instagram. "Can't wait for this one. Also [Wade Bowen] thanks for fillin' in for [Brendan McLoughlin] and being my date to watch Lainey show em how it's done. We might have had a little too much fun cause we started 'writin' songs' backstage."

It's not clear if the song will be recorded as a duet , solo by one of the two artists or as an outside cut for someone else.

Back on Nov. 13, Lainey Wilson was among the stars in attendance for Lambert's 40th birthday bash at Billy Bob's Texas.

Lambert's Las Vegas residency resumes in March.

