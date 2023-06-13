Miranda Lambert brought her country rock energy to the stage at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, during CMA Fest, and she invited a few friends to come join her. Of those collaborations was a surprise match up with pop-rock singer, Avril Lavigne.

According to People, Lambert introduced Lavigne by giving her an honorable title: "My new bestie."

"I'm out here to make more badass moments happen right now," she said from the stage. "Will y'all welcome my new bestie, Ms. Avril Lavigne to the stage?"

Lambert flaunted her country style with a black, Western-style shirt and skirt combo with hot pink accents and fringe. Lavigne wore a similar outfit, featuring a black leather jacket with pink accents and matching shorts. The two reportedly launched into Lambert's fiery 2005 single "Kerosene" once Lavigne took the stage, singing half of the song. From there, they dipped into Lavigne's discography, performing a duet rendition of her famous "Sk8er Boi" from 2002.

Social media videos from the night show an electric performance from the women.

Girl power on fire tonight! ? 11 y/o me met 31 year y/o me as Miranda brought Avril Lavigne out to duet on Loves Giving Up on Me and Sk8ter Boi. I remember Avril being one of the first big artists I was real fan of, had all the albums on CD (!) ? #CMAFest pic.twitter.com/ctONGfBfNU — Ben R. Atkinson (@BenRAtkinson) June 10, 2023

The fun wasn't over after Lavigne left the stage. Lambert later brought out CMA Fest co-host Elle King, and the two sang their hit duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." Leon Bridges then joined the three-time Grammy winner in her set for a performance of their brand new duet, "If You Were Mine."

Told y?all we were gonna bring it for the 50th #CMAfest!! What a night ??? pic.twitter.com/H5tRJqdlvN — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 10, 2023

CMA Fest took place in Nashville, Tenn. June 8-11. Friday night's show at Nissan Stadium also featured performances from Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban and Hardy. Artists like Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay and more performed throughout the weekend. Fans can relive the performances on the Nissan Stadium stage via the upcoming CMA Fest ABC special hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Lainey Wilson, airing July 19.

