Kane Brown Recreates 'Blue Christmas' Duet With Elvis Presley on 'Christmas at Graceland'

Kane Brown singing "Blue Christmas" on NBC's "Christmas at Graceland" was a no-brainer. After all, Brown recently recorded a version that was crafted into a duet with Elvis Presley. Where better to promote that than at the King's castle— and on the same network that broadcast Presley's "'68 Comeback Special?"

The first live music special shot at Presley's Memphis, Tenn. mansion made use of different parts of the grounds, with Post Malone serenading us at poolside with "(You're the) Devil in Disguise" and Lainey Wilson ripping through "Santa Claus is Back in Town" in front of the mansion. Brown's segment began in a barn, with the country star working his way from the horse stables to his band outside.

Rare footage of Presley, including clips of him riding horses on the grounds, was shown on the barn. The segment recreated the Brown and Presley duet, with some of the projections showing Presley sing his parts.

Brown's performance paid tribute to a family favorite.

"My nana is a huge Elvis fan and always has been," Brown told Billboard. "Growing up, I remember her carrying around a bag with Elvis' face on it, and my earliest memories of Elvis and his music were of listening to him with her, and how excited she is and still gets hearing his music. My nana is a superhero, and so having that connection with and memory with her and his music is something that means a lot to me."

The 43-minute special aired Wednesday (Nov. 29) and can now be streamed on Peacock.

Presley's granddaughter and the new owner of Graceland, Riley Keough, made an appearance. Other performers included The War and Treaty, Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves and John Legend.