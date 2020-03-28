As winter turns into spring and the weather still isn't always warm enough to enjoy being outside, everyone is in this in-between weather. Eventually, signs of warmer weather appear in the form of longer days and spring flowers. And plenty of country music artists have written about escaping to party for Spring Break or vacation somewhere warm.

While we love new songs from some of our favorites like Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, and Florida Georgia Line, we also like to look back at some of the best songs about spring. To celebrate the beginning of the season, we've gathered up the nine best country songs about spring to add to your playlist.

1. "Spring Breakdown," Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is officially the king of Spring Break anthems. The music video from this song features actual footage from some of Bryan's Spring Break concerts in Panama City, Florida, i.e., one of the American Spring Break hot spots. This was the singer's last Spring Break song, ending the beloved tradition (mostly by college kids).

2. "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," Travis Tritt

This 2000 hit from Tritt doesn't explicitly sing about spring, but the lyrics make you feel like it's of the season. Singing about the sweet sunshine makes you feel like winter is finally over and you can start fresh with the warmer weather.

"And it's a great day to be alive/ I know the sun's still shining when I close my eyes/ There's some hard times in the neighborhood/ But why can't every day be just this good"

3. "Spring Fever," Loretta Lynn

In Loretta Lynn's 1978 song she sings about how she's fallen in love with someone new which gives her "spring fever in the middle of winter." She keeps the secret to herself and doesn't tell her current lover. Instead, she just blames the new weather for her new behavior.

4. "Beer in Mexico," Kenny Chesney

For Spring Breakers looking for a good time, this classic by Kenny Chesney makes you feel like you're on a beach. Whether or not you're partying, just listening to this song fills you with nostalgia and takes you back to a time you were on a vacation.

5. "Somewhere On A Beach," Dierks Bentley

This 2016 number one hit from Dierks Bentley is a Spring Break-song-meets-break-up song. One of the singer's most popular to date, the narrator tells an ex about how his new girlfriend and how they're having a great time "somewhere on a beach."

6. "Late Winter, Early Spring (When Everybody Goes to Mexico)," John Denver

This relaxing instrumental was part of the singer's five-part "Seasons Suite," released in 1972. Denver's melody takes you to that in-between season where you just need to get away somewhere warm like Mexico as you eagerly await the warmer summer months.

7. "When It's Springtime In Alaska," Johnny Horton

This honky-tonk tune was a number one hit in 1959. Horton sings about what it's like in springtime in Alaska, which is extremely cold. 40 below to be exact. Unlike Texas, which pretty much warms up immediately, plenty of places can relate to the tease of springtime still being cold before things warm up for the summer.

8. "Love is Like a Butterfly," Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 1974 song "Love is Like a Butterfly" just sounds like a warm spring day and conjures up images of butterflies fluttering around a Tennessee mountain home.

"Your laughter brings me sunshine/ Everyday is spring time/ And I am only happy when you are by my side"

9. "Spring," Tanya Tucker

This heartbreaking song from 1975 is from the perspective of the narrator wanting a baby. And her name is "Spring." Sadly her mother passes away, but she finds love years later as an adult.

