Florida Georgia Line's 'May We All' Movie Musical Is In The Works

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of country duo Florida Georgia Line are coming to the big screen. Kelley turned their hit song "May We All" into a play that is now being adapted into a movie musical. Not only will the film feature two original songs by Kelley and Hubbard, but tons of iconic country music classics from the likes of Tim McGraw, Sara Evans, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, and more.

Andy Fickman is officially attached to direct the film. He's the man behind She's the Man, You Again, and the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait. Fickman will be working with Lively McCabe Entertainment and CuzBro Productions (founded by Kelley). The director has also worked on multiple musicals including a stage adaptation of Heathers and tells Music Row he can't wait to work on this film.

"Growing up in Texas, loving country music, and being a massive Florida Georgia Line fan, it is a dream come true to be joining the May We All creative team. The script uses powerful, heartwarming songs from some of country music's most celebrated artists to examine the complexities of how our hometowns shape and mold our hopes and aspirations. I can't wait for the world to join us on this uplifting, musical journey."

May We All follows country singer Jenna Coates who returns back to her small hometown after pursuing a career in Nashville. She'll learn to appreciate her roots and embrace where she came from. According to a press release, it's "a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth."

The song "May We All" was originally written for FGL (ft Tim McGraw) by Rodney Clawson and Jamie Moore for the duo's third studio album, Dig Your Roots. The music video followed a different story from the upcoming film, depicting Hubbard, Kelley, and McGraw as race car drivers. Take a look at the lyrics below and use your imagination on how they'll be reflected in the upcoming film!

