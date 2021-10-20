Dierks Bentley's"Gone" paints a scene not unlike what many of us have experienced these past few months. He's staying inside and "watching TV all day long." In the hilarious new video, Bentley portrays a man doing just that. Even better? He parodies many of the shows you might watch during a week-long TV (or Netflix) binge.
The "Drunk on a Plane" singer appears in a variety of clips parodying Full House, The Office, Game of Thrones, MacGyver and more.
The song, written by Nicolle Galyon, Ben Johnson, and Niko Moon and produced by David Garcia, centers on a heartbroken man who avoids his family and friends in favor of holing up in the house and wondering just where his relationship went wrong.
Bentley, who's been splitting his time between Colorado and Nashville during the COVID-19 quarantine, is much more outdoorsy than the song's narrator. But the country singer said he was drawn to the song's title and "classic country wordplay."
"I gravitated towards it because I love the title," Bentley told members of the press during a virtual media roundtable earlier this month. "I love a good classic country wordplay. 'Ever since you left, I've been gone' but he actually hasn't gone anywhere. I feel like I've been 'gone.' I feel like we've all been gone. I feel like country music in 2020 is just gone. So it touches on a little bit of the idea of what's been going on here with COVID, but it does it in a metaphorical way through a relationship."
Though he's excited to deliver a new song to fans, the singer said he's in no rush to record a follow-up to his 2018 album The Mountain.
"I'm not too focused on making an album right now. I'm too anxious...I'm more focused on looking for a good song that I can put out that reflects where I am right now that my fans might enjoy hearing because it's been a while."
Safe to say Bentley's music video made several others laugh, gaining him recognition from the CMA's. Bentley was nominated for the 2021 CMA Award for Video of The Year due to his hilarious spoof, running against Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's "Chasing After You," Chris Young, and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends," Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney's "Half of My hometown," and The Brothers Osborne's "Younger Me."
You can watch the CMA Awards on November 10, 2021, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan.
'Gone' Lyrics:
My buddies think I'm at the lake
My boss thinks I've been sick for days
And mama's probably on her way
'cause I ain't picked up the phone
I've been a million places
But they're all up in my head
Overdrinkin', overthinkin'
Ever since you left
I've been gone
I've been gone
I've been sittin on the couch watching TV all day long
All day long
I've been trying to figure out how a good thing went wrong
Faster than that freight train
Farther than that airplane
Sadder than a country song
Deaded down that highway
Anywhere but my way
Ever since you oved on
I've been gone
Took a trip down memory lane
Checked in to Hotel Heartbreak
Passed rock bottom on the way
Without leaving my living room
I've been a million places
But they're all up in my head
Overdrinkin', overthinkin'
Ever since you left
I've been gone
I've been gone
I've been sittin on the couch watching TV all day long
All day long
I've been trying to figure out how a good thing went wrong
Faster than that freight train
Farther than that airplane
Sadder than a country song
Deaded down that highway
Anywhere but my way
Ever since you moved on
I've been gone
All the clothes are on the floor
All the mail's by the door
All the whiskey bottles in my bed
All the dishes in the sink
All the gas is in the sink
All the neighbors probably think I'm dead
I've been gone
I've been gone
I've been sittin on the couch watching TV all day long
All day long
I've been trying to figure out how a good thing went wrong
Faster than that freight train
Farther than that airplane
Sadder than a country song
Deaded down that highway
Anywhere but my way
Ever since you moved on
I've been gone
Gone