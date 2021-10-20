Dierks Bentley's"Gone" paints a scene not unlike what many of us have experienced these past few months. He's staying inside and "watching TV all day long." In the hilarious new video, Bentley portrays a man doing just that. Even better? He parodies many of the shows you might watch during a week-long TV (or Netflix) binge.

The "Drunk on a Plane" singer appears in a variety of clips parodying Full House, The Office, Game of Thrones, MacGyver and more.

The song, written by Nicolle Galyon, Ben Johnson, and Niko Moon and produced by David Garcia, centers on a heartbroken man who avoids his family and friends in favor of holing up in the house and wondering just where his relationship went wrong.

Bentley, who's been splitting his time between Colorado and Nashville during the COVID-19 quarantine, is much more outdoorsy than the song's narrator. But the country singer said he was drawn to the song's title and "classic country wordplay."

"I gravitated towards it because I love the title," Bentley told members of the press during a virtual media roundtable earlier this month. "I love a good classic country wordplay. 'Ever since you left, I've been gone' but he actually hasn't gone anywhere. I feel like I've been 'gone.' I feel like we've all been gone. I feel like country music in 2020 is just gone. So it touches on a little bit of the idea of what's been going on here with COVID, but it does it in a metaphorical way through a relationship."

Though he's excited to deliver a new song to fans, the singer said he's in no rush to record a follow-up to his 2018 album The Mountain.

"I'm not too focused on making an album right now. I'm too anxious...I'm more focused on looking for a good song that I can put out that reflects where I am right now that my fans might enjoy hearing because it's been a while."

Safe to say Bentley's music video made several others laugh, gaining him recognition from the CMA's. Bentley was nominated for the 2021 CMA Award for Video of The Year due to his hilarious spoof, running against Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's "Chasing After You," Chris Young, and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends," Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney's "Half of My hometown," and The Brothers Osborne's "Younger Me."

You can watch the CMA Awards on November 10, 2021, which will be hosted by Luke Bryan.

'Gone' Lyrics:

My buddies think I'm at the lake

My boss thinks I've been sick for days

And mama's probably on her way

'cause I ain't picked up the phone

I've been a million places

But they're all up in my head

Overdrinkin', overthinkin'

Ever since you left

I've been gone

I've been gone

I've been sittin on the couch watching TV all day long

All day long

I've been trying to figure out how a good thing went wrong

Faster than that freight train

Farther than that airplane

Sadder than a country song

Deaded down that highway

Anywhere but my way

Ever since you oved on

I've been gone

Took a trip down memory lane

Checked in to Hotel Heartbreak

Passed rock bottom on the way

Without leaving my living room

I've been a million places

But they're all up in my head

Overdrinkin', overthinkin'

Ever since you left

I've been gone

I've been gone

I've been sittin on the couch watching TV all day long

All day long

I've been trying to figure out how a good thing went wrong

Faster than that freight train

Farther than that airplane

Sadder than a country song

Deaded down that highway

Anywhere but my way

Ever since you moved on

I've been gone

All the clothes are on the floor

All the mail's by the door

All the whiskey bottles in my bed

All the dishes in the sink

All the gas is in the sink

All the neighbors probably think I'm dead

I've been gone

I've been gone

I've been sittin on the couch watching TV all day long

All day long

I've been trying to figure out how a good thing went wrong

Faster than that freight train

Farther than that airplane

Sadder than a country song

Deaded down that highway

Anywhere but my way

Ever since you moved on

I've been gone

Gone

