Luke Combs, Billy Strings Address Cultural Rift in America on Timely 'The Great Divide'

Country music superstar Luke Combs teams up with bluegrass virtuoso Billy Strings for timely new song "The Great Divide," which addresses America's cultural divide.

Written by Combs, Strings and Wyatt Durrette, "The Great Divide" stresses the importance of finding a way to communicate with those we don't agree with.

"We're all so far, so far apart now/ It's as deep as it is wide/We're about to fall apart now if we can't reach the other side," Combs sings. "We gotta find a way across the Great Divide."

Combs shared the tune, which features Charlie Worsham (acoustic guitar, mandolin, banjo), Royal Masat (bass) and Eric Darken (percussion), on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The song was produced, recorded and mixed by Chip Matthews in Nashville, Tenn. in January.

On Instagram, the "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and "Better Together" singer revealed that the song was originally intended for a bluegrass album, but the bluegrass project has since "been put on pause for now."

"I thought now was a good time to put this song out with everything that has been and is going on in the world," Combs said. "It isn't meant to be political or try and tell you what to think or believe; that's not my job. It's just me saying how I felt when I wrote it and I wanted y'all to hear it."

Strings said the song is meant to offer hope amidst the ongoing tension in the U.S.

"This song is our interpretation of the conflicts and tension we had been witnessing/experiencing around the time we wrote it," Strings said in a statement. "We wanted to shine a little light on the situation and offer a bit of hope during what has been a tough time for many."

"The Great Divide" is Combs' first new music since the release of the deluxe edition of What You See Is What You Get.

'The Great Divide' Lyrics:

We're striking matches on the TV

setting fires on our phones

bearing crosses we believe in dyin' on

Tempers flare, the flame flies higher

As we soar closer toward the sun

But I like to think

too much damage

ain't been done

We're all so far, so far apart now

It's as deep as it is wide

We're about to fall apart now

If we can't reach the other side

We gotta find a way across

the Great Divide

Sometimes it seems

that our convictions

side of the fence

that we stand on

makes us all too damn different

to get along

But I've seen strangers love each other

like a mother does her son

What we see ain't really all that's going on

We're all so far, so far apart now

It's as deep as it is wide

We're about to fall apart now

If we can't reach the other side

We gotta find a way across

the Great Divide

We're all so far, so far apart now

It's as deep as it is wide

We're about to fall apart now

If we can't reach the other side

We gotta find a way across

the Great Divide

