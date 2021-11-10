Entertainment

CMA Awards: Then & Now

The 55th annual CMA Awards air on Wednesday, Nov. 10 on ABC. Known as Country Music's Biggest Night, the annual ceremony is an important milestone for country artists -- whether they're celebrating their first nomination or taking the stage for the first time.

Let's take a look at this year's host, Luke Bryan, and a few of the nominees and celebrate how far they've come.

Host: Luke Bryan

2011

Back in 2011, Luke Bryan took the stage at the CMA Awards to perform his hit "Country Girl (Shake it For Me)." He was nominated for New Artist of the Year but lost to The Band Perry.

2021

Since his 2011 performance, Bryan has taken home the top prize, Entertainer of the Year, for two consecutive years (2014 and 2015).

"When I look back on my experiences, when I did 'Country Girl, Shake It for Me' for the first time on the CMAs, I was about to literally have a full-on panic attack. I was so nervous about it," Bryan said. "Winning the Entertainer of the Year was the highlight of my musical achievements. To have won that really put a peace in my heart for everything, why I moved to Nashville, why I moved away from my family, why I gambled on so much. To win that award put my mind and my heart at peace."

Chris Stapleton

Back in 2011, Chris Stapleton was already a revered songwriter who had penned songs for Adele, Kenny Chesney, George Strait and more. But he had yet to become a household name. Of course, that would all change in a few years.

2021

Following his star-making performance with Justin Timberlake in 2015, Stapleton has taken home a slew of CMA Awards. This year, the superstar is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year ("Starting Over"), Album of the Year (Starting Over) and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Carrie Underwood

2011

In 2011, Carrie Underwood shared a hosting gig with her longtime buddy Brad Paisley. The pair also performed their duet "Remind Me."

2021

This year, Underwood is up for the night's top prize and is set to take the stage with Jason Aldean.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley wasn't nominated at the 2011 CMAs, but he still had a big year. He released his hit song "Am I the Only One," from the album Home.

2021

Bentley is one of country music's most acclaimed artists, but he hasn't always had the best luck at the CMA awards. The country star recently even joked about his losing streak.

"I've been nominated a few times; I think I've been nominated for male vocalist, honestly like maybe 12 times," Bentley told Audacy's Gunner and Cheyenne on Demand. "It's a lot, and I'm super grateful for each one. I've never won that award, but I do get nominated a lot. I'm like the Susan Lucci of male vocalist nominations, but I'll take it."

We'll see if Bentley has better luck this year. He's up for Male Vocalist of the Year, competing against Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Thomas Rhett

In 2011, Thomas Rhett had yet to release his debut single. (That would come one year later with 2012's "Something To Do With My Hands.")

2021

These days, Rhett is one of the genre's biggest stars. The "Country Again" singer is up for Male Vocalist of the Year.

Keith Urban

In 2011, Urban took the stage to perform "You Gonna Fly" at the 45th annual CMA Awards.

2021

This year, Urban was surprisingly shut out of CMA nominations, but he will perform during the ceremony.

Eric Church

Ten years ago, Eric Church was nominated for New Artist of the Year alongside Luke Bryan.

2021

This year, Church is the reigning Entertainer of the Year winner. He's nominated for the prize again, competing against Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

Miranda Lambert

In 2011, Miranda Lambert took the stage to perform "Baggage Claim" and celebrated her second Female Vocalist of the Year win.

2021

This year, Lambert will perform on the CMAs yet again and will compete for Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

 

