Eric Church Celebrates on Stage With Father Who Beat Stage 3 Cancer

Eric Church keeps proving that his fans are one of his biggest priorities. Last month, while in concert during his Gather Again Tour in Denver, Colorado, the country singer looked down from the stage to see a man asking him for a simple favor: to take a shot with him as he had officially beat stage 3 cancer.
The father was seen raising what looked to be two Jack Daniels whiskey bottles and a sign that read, "Just beat cancer. Do a shot with me?" The superstar quickly grabbed the sign and showed it to his fans, as they all began to yell in excitement for the father.
@sebastian.dobyns
My Dad took a shot with Eric Church last night. He just beat stage 3 Colon Cancer. #MakeItCinematic #IKnowWhatYouDid #ericchurch #country #cancer
Luckily for us, Sebastian Dobyns was able to capture the whole moment via a TikTok video. Dobyns is actually the son of the man who beat cancer, so it's safe to say those are his tears heard behind the camera as the crowd gets louder and the country singer bends down to grab the bottle. I got all the goosebumps! Dobyns TikTok video caption read, "My Dad took a shot with Eric Church last night. He just beat stage 3 colon cancer." What a beautiful moment to experience together.
Church is currently on the road for his Gather Again Tour with dates running up to May 20, 2022. The singer-songwriter is one of the 5 nominees within the Entertainer of the Year Category for the 2021 CMA Awards.
Eric Church's Gather Again Tour Dates:
Nov. 12, 2021 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov. 13, 2021 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Dec. 3, 2021 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Dec. 4, 2021 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Dec. 10, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Dec. 11, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Dec. 17, 2021 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Dec. 18, 2021 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Jan. 7, 2022 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Jan. 8, 2022 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Jan. 14, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 15, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
Jan. 21, 2022 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Jan. 22, 2022 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 4, 2022 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 11, 2022 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Feb. 12, 2022 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Feb. 18, 2022 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 25, 2022 - Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Coliseum
Feb. 26, 2022 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
March 4, 2022 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 5, 2022 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
March 11, 2022 - Chicago, Il. @ United Center
March 12, 2022 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
March 18, 2022 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
March 19, 2022 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
March 25, 2022 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 26, 2022 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
April 1, 2022 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
April 2, 2022 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 8, 2022 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
April 9, 2022 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
April 15, 2022 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 16, 2022 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
April 29, 2022 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena
April 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
May 6, 2022 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
May 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
May 11, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
May 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14, 2022 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
May 20, 2022 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden