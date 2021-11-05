Eric Church Celebrates on Stage With Father Who Beat Stage 3 Cancer

Eric Church keeps proving that his fans are one of his biggest priorities. Last month, while in concert during his Gather Again Tour in Denver, Colorado, the country singer looked down from the stage to see a man asking him for a simple favor: to take a shot with him as he had officially beat stage 3 cancer.

The father was seen raising what looked to be two Jack Daniels whiskey bottles and a sign that read, "Just beat cancer. Do a shot with me?" The superstar quickly grabbed the sign and showed it to his fans, as they all began to yell in excitement for the father.

Luckily for us, Sebastian Dobyns was able to capture the whole moment via a TikTok video. Dobyns is actually the son of the man who beat cancer, so it's safe to say those are his tears heard behind the camera as the crowd gets louder and the country singer bends down to grab the bottle. I got all the goosebumps! Dobyns TikTok video caption read, "My Dad took a shot with Eric Church last night. He just beat stage 3 colon cancer." What a beautiful moment to experience together.

Church is currently on the road for his Gather Again Tour with dates running up to May 20, 2022. The singer-songwriter is one of the 5 nominees within the Entertainer of the Year Category for the 2021 CMA Awards.

Eric Church's Gather Again Tour Dates:

Nov. 12, 2021 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 13, 2021 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Dec. 3, 2021 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Dec. 4, 2021 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Dec. 10, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Dec. 11, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Dec. 17, 2021 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 18, 2021 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Jan. 7, 2022 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 8, 2022 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Jan. 14, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 15, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

Jan. 21, 2022 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 22, 2022 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 4, 2022 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 11, 2022 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Feb. 12, 2022 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 18, 2022 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 25, 2022 - Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Coliseum

Feb. 26, 2022 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

March 4, 2022 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 5, 2022 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

March 11, 2022 - Chicago, Il. @ United Center

March 12, 2022 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 18, 2022 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

March 19, 2022 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

March 25, 2022 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 26, 2022 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 1, 2022 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

April 2, 2022 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 8, 2022 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 9, 2022 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

April 15, 2022 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 16, 2022 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

April 29, 2022 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

April 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

May 6, 2022 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

May 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

May 11, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

May 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14, 2022 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

May 20, 2022 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

