Watch Luke Bryan Nail His Elvis Impersonation on 'The Ellen Show'

Elvis Presley, is that you? Nope, that's Luke Bryan! By now, we all know that Luke Bryan is a man of many talents, but did you know that he's actually a pretty great Elvis impersonator? Who would have thought! While appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show, which was hosted by his American Idol co-host Katy Perry, the two singers bonded over their Las Vegas residencies coming up in the months ahead.

The country singer's residency is set to start on Feb. 11, 2022. Bryan told Perry he was getting ready for the nine-date run by getting into his rock 'n' roll side. So much so that he even began impersonating the King himself! Apparently, Elvis was a musical idol for Bryan growing up, which makes his residency even more special.

The superstar noted, "I had the 'Elvis 33' (record) and it was from Elvis at the Hilton, and they did a live album. I was a kid in my room listening to Elvis live from Las Vegas. That was one of my primary records."

He also gave the crowd a little sneak peek of his impersonation, singing Presley's 1970 single, "The Wonder of You," which was originally a song recorded by Ray Peterson back in 1957. Capturing Presley's signature voice, Bryan sang, "When no one else can understand me / I guess I'll never know the reason why / you love me like you do. That's the wonder / The wonder of you."

During his time on the show, the American Idol judges went back and forth giving each other advice and exchanging gifts to prepare them for their shows. Perry gave Bryan a mushroom hat, described as a "fashionable hard hat" for the singer to wear while he attends her Vegas show.

While the fellow American Idol Judge gave Perry an epic hat with two beers and a straw attached to it. Because nothing screams country like beer and protected heads. Seems appropriate to me.

