Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton and More Set to Perform

This year just keeps getting better and better! The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is back and better than ever! NBC recently released several details about the 95th Annual NYC Parade, including a list of special performers. One of the most anticipated and biggest celebrities to perform this year is country superstar Carrie Underwood as the event returns to its in-person format after going virtual last year due to COVID-19.

Other stars that are set to perform include Darren Criss, Kristin Chenoweth, the Girls5eva cast, Chris Lane, Rob Thomas, Mickey Guyton, Andy Grammer, Kim Petras, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland, Nelly and more!

As a special treat for Broadway fans, SIX, Wicked and Moulin Rouge! will also be featured, as viewers at home get a sneak peek of the upcoming awaited TV event Annie Live! This year's parade will include 15 character balloons, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, 28 floats, more than 800 clowns, 9 performance groups, 10 marching bands and our favorite red-suited man, Santa Claus. Disney's The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda, also known as Grogu, will be one of the "larger-than-life additions," as well as Pokemon's Pikachu and Eevee, Ronald McDonald and a special new balloon inflation inspired by Ada Twists, Scientist.

The live event is scheduled to air on NBC and Telemundo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in all time zones. It will also be shown on NBC's streaming platform Peacock for the first time ever. Time to get those streaming services updated!

Read More: Carrie Underwood Shares Christmas Song 'Favorite Time of Year'

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade has been an annual tradition since 1924, finding its home in 1953 on NBC. Last year was the first year the parade didn't welcome any bystanders due to the security protocols involving COVID-19. This year, the event has been designed with officials and the City of New York in order to ensure COVID safety measures for those who decide to attend and participate. Visitors this year will be allowed to see the balloons inflated the day before, as long as they show their proof of vaccinations. Children under the age of 12 may be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.

About the event, Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Television and Streaming, stated, "We couldn't be more excited to have parade goers back on the streets of Manhattan to join in person for this wonderful spectacle. The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade is an incredible tradition and we take great pride in bringing it to viewers each year as they celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season."

Related Videos