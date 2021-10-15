Miranda Lambert Rules the Wild West on New Single 'If I Was a Cowboy'

Miranda Lambert proves that her heroes have always been cowboys on her dreamy new single "If I Was a Cowboy," a tribute to all things wild and western. The song, penned by Lambert and Jesse Frasure, references wanted posters, tumbleweeds, Tombstone ("I'm your Huckleberry"), Lonesome Dove and more. Lambert also nods to Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson's 1978 hit "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" -- with a significant gender-flipped twist.

"So mamas if your daughters grow up to be cowboys, so what?" the country superstar sings in her signature Texas drawl.

Watch the video for "If I Was a Cowboy" below.

Read More: Cowgirls, Outlaws and Gunslingers: 10 Women Who Ruled the Wild West

Earlier this year, Lambert released The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

She also released the Elle King collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."

'If I Was a Cowboy' Lyrics:

Riding off in the sunset

Blue eyes under my Stetson

A little lady on the front porch

Wishin' my heart would start settlin'

Big Iron hips with the holster

I'd be lookin' mighty fine on a poster

Wanted by the law but the law don't apply to me

If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free

Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds

I'd be a legend at loving and leaving

Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings

You thought the West was wild but you ain't saddled up with me

If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen

Sittin pretty on the prairie

Baby I'm your Huckleberry

Let me hold ya

This six gun sugar's got a hairpin trigger

Like a told ya

And this dove never really gets lonesome

I never beg, never borrow

But I stole some

Wanted by the law, but the law don't apply to me

If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free

Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds

I'd be a legend at loving and leaving

Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings

You thought the West was wild but you ain't saddled up with me

If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen

So mamas if your daughters grow up

To be cowboys, so what?

If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free

Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds

I'd be a legend at loving and leaving

Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings

You thought the West was wild but you ain't saddled up with me

If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen

Related Videos