Miranda Lambert Rules the Wild West on New Single 'If I Was a Cowboy'

Miranda Lambert proves that her heroes have always been cowboys on her dreamy new single "If I Was a Cowboy," a tribute to all things wild and western. The song, penned by Lambert and Jesse Frasure, references wanted posters, tumbleweeds, Tombstone ("I'm your Huckleberry"), Lonesome Dove and more. Lambert also nods to Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson's 1978 hit "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys" -- with a significant gender-flipped twist.
"So mamas if your daughters grow up to be cowboys, so what?" the country superstar sings in her signature Texas drawl.
Watch the video for "If I Was a Cowboy" below.
Earlier this year, Lambert released The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
She also released the Elle King collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)."
'If I Was a Cowboy' Lyrics:
Riding off in the sunset
Blue eyes under my Stetson
A little lady on the front porch
Wishin' my heart would start settlin'
Big Iron hips with the holster
I'd be lookin' mighty fine on a poster
Wanted by the law but the law don't apply to me
If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free
Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds
I'd be a legend at loving and leaving
Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings
You thought the West was wild but you ain't saddled up with me
If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen
Sittin pretty on the prairie
Baby I'm your Huckleberry
Let me hold ya
This six gun sugar's got a hairpin trigger
Like a told ya
And this dove never really gets lonesome
I never beg, never borrow
But I stole some
Wanted by the law, but the law don't apply to me
If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free
Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds
I'd be a legend at loving and leaving
Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings
You thought the West was wild but you ain't saddled up with me
If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen
So mamas if your daughters grow up
To be cowboys, so what?
If I was a cowboy, I'd be wild and free
Rollin' around these towns like tumbleweeds
I'd be a legend at loving and leaving
Nipping on a whiskey and numbing up my feelings
You thought the West was wild but you ain't saddled up with me
If I was a cowboy, I'd be the queen