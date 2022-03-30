Blake Shelton Then & Now: His Life in Photos

Country superstar Blake Shelton has become a staple in the music industry with fans worldwide due to his impressive music catalog. As of 2020, Shelton has successfully charted 40 singles, of which 28 became No. 1's and 17 were consecutive. The singer is also a nine-time Grammy Award nominee, has 10 CMA Awards, 6 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 CMT Music Awards, and one CMT Artist of the YEar.

Shelton has also ventured out, being a favorite coach on The Voice, most recently joined by other judges Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and John Legend. With over 10 million whooping record sales worldwide, the singer has become a legend in the country music industry.

But have you ever wondered how his two-decade-long career all started?

2001

After High School, Shelton decided to make the big move to Nashville Tennessee to pursue a country music career. Safe to say he was an instant hit with record labels, signing with Giant Records in 2001, quickly releasing his first single "Austin." The single became an instant success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country song Chart, staying there for five weeks.

Seeing the success of the song, he went on to release his self-titled debut album, which included hits "Ole Red" and "All Over Me."

2003

After Giant Records, the singer-songwriter was transferred to their parent company Warner Bros. Records. He went on to release his second studio album, Dreamer, in 2003, which included his singles "Playboys of the Southwestern World." "The Baby'' and "Heavy Liftin." "The Baby'' was also an instant success, reaching No 1. on country charts and the album earned Gold certification. Later that year, the singer married his then long-term girlfriend, Kaynette Gern in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

2004

In 2004, Shelton went on to release his third studio album, Blake Shelton's Barn & Grill, earning his third chart-topper, "Some Beach." The album went on to reach No.3 on the Top Country Albums chart, with his singles "Nobody But Me" and "Goodbye Time''reaching the Top 10.

The next year in 2005, Shelton decided to venture out and took to acting, making an appearance in the movie "The Christmas Blessing" which starred Rob Lowe and Neil Patrick Harris. Shelton played himself singing his hit "Nobody but Me" which was used in the official soundtrack.

2007

After his divorce from Gern in 2006, the singer released his single, "Don't Make Me" which quickly became a fan favorite. By the next year, he released his official fourth album, Pure BS, which premiered at No 2. on the country chart with his two singles, "The More I Drink" and "Don't Make Me" reaching the Top 20.

He decided to dabble in TV again, becoming a Judge on the shows Clash of the Choirs and Nashville Star. This year, he also began dating Miranda Lambert.

2008

In 2008, the singer re-released Pure BS, which included three new tracks, including a cover of Michael Buble's fan-favorite song, "Home." The cover itself was a huge success and topped the charts as soon as it was released. This year he also released his fifth studio album, Startin' Fires, which included his single "She Wouldn't Be Gone." The song became Blake's 14th chart entry and his fight No1. single.

2009

2009 was an exciting time for Shelton, after a duet with country star Trace Adkins, "Hillbilly Bone." The song was the lead single off his upcoming EP of the same name. The EP, as expected, reached No 1. The Country singer also won the 2010 Academy of Country Music US award for Vocal Event of the Year, which was Shelton's first ACM Award.

2010

Adding on to his success, this year was a big year for Shelton releasing his second EP All About Tonight, which reached No 1. on the Country Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard 200. Both singles, "Who Are You When I'm Not Looking" and "All About Tonight" reached No 1. as well.

Shelton then received the surprise of his life, after he was invited to become a member of The Grand Ole Opry, and was inducted by Adkins himself. After the honor, the singer decided to propose to Lambert, after four years of dating.

But it doesn't end there, Shelton went on to release his first greatest hits album, Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton, which became his fourth album to officially be Platinum certified.

2011

After a year of being engaged, Shelton and Lambert decide to finally tie the knot at the Don Strange Ranch in Texas. Dabbling once again on TV, the singer went on to join The Voice as a judge, alongside CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera.

This year he also released Red River Blue, which became his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with songs, "Honey Bee," "God Gave Me You," and "Drink On It" becoming No.1 hits.

2012

Tragedy struck at the beginning of 2012, after Shelton lost his father, Richard Shelton, on January 17. It didn't stop Shelton from producing star content, performing a duet of "America The Beautiful '' with Lambert at the Super Bowl XLVI in February. This was their official first TV appearance as spouses.

Shelton then went on to guest appear on his song "Just a Fool," with Christian Aguilera, which was part of her album Lotus. Later that year, he released his first Christmas album, Cheers, It's Christmas, peaking at No. 1 and No. 1 on the Top Holiday Albums and Top Country Albums charts, respectively.

2013

Shelton went on to release his eighth studio album, Based on a True Story..., debuting at No 1. on the Country Chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200. His four singles, "Mine Would Be You," "Sure Be Cool If You Did," "Boys 'Round Here," and "My Eyes," reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. This earned Shelton 11 consecutive No.1 to his name.

For his time as a Judge on The Voice, Shelton was awarded the Gene Weed Special Achievement Award during the 28 Academy of Country Music Awards.

2014

Shelton released his ninth studio album in 2014, "Bringing Back the Sunshine'', which included "Sangria," "Gonna," "Neon Light," and "Lonely Tonight," featuring Ashley Monroe. All four singles reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay. Shelton was also inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame due to the achievements and the work he did for his home state. The artists also won Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2014 CMA Awards.

2015

In 2015, both Lambert and Shelton shocked the world by announcing they were getting a divorce after four years of marriage. But, a few months later, the singer started dating fellow The Voice judge, Gwen Stefani. He also released his second greatest hits album, Reloaded: 20 #1 Hits, reaching No 2. on the Country Chart.

2016

Shelton went on to release his 10th studio album, If I'm Honest, gaining instant success with his first single, "Came Here to Forget" and "A Guy With a Girl" which became his 23rd No 1. single. The album was extra for Shelton after it included a duet with his then-girlfriend, Stefani, titled "Go Ahead And Break My Heart." The couple went on to perform it at the Billboard Music Awards.

He went on to feature on the single, "Forever County" along with 29 other country music stars to celebrate 50 years of the CMA Awards. As expected, the single debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

2017

Following If I'm Honest, the singer released his 11th studio album, Texoma Shore, which was named after Lake Texoma. Upon its release, the album debuted at No 1. on the Top Country Album chart, with lead single, "I'll Name The Dogs" reaching No. 1 on the Country Airplay.

He went on to make history at the People's Choice Awards, winning Favorite Male Country Artist and became the first country artist to win the all-genre category of Favorite Album over Ariana Grande, Rihanna, Drake, and Beyonce.

2019

Shelton went on to release another compilation album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, its title track reaching No.1. The album also reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and featured duets on "Hell Right" with Tracy Adkins and "Nobody But You," with Gwen Stefani.

2020

Taking a ride on the love train, both Stefani and Shelton announced via social media they were engaged on October 27, 2020, after five years of dating. Blake was set to become a step-father to Stefani's three son's Zuma, Apollo, and Kinston, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

2021

In March 2021, Shelton announced he would be releasing his 12th studio album, Body Language, in May 2021. The full-length album featured another single featuring Stefani, "Happy Anywhere," "Body Language," and "Come Back as a Country Boy."

The beautiful couple officially married on July 3, 2021, at their Oklahoma ranch. The stunning wedding was officiated by Carson Daily, whom the couple met while being on The Voice. The couple celebrated with 40 of their closest friends and family members, with Stefani's sons walking her down the aisle.

