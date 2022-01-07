Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are hitting the road once again in 2022. The country stars have announced dates for their 2022 The Bandwagon Tour. The 2022 tour follows Lambert and Little Big Town's 2018 tour of the same name.

The 15-date tour will kick off on May 6 in Houston. The Cadillac Three will support on all dates.

Tickets to The Bandwagon Tour's opening night in Houston go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with all other dates of The Bandwagon Tour on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to The Bandwagon Tour, Lambert will make stops in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Johnson City, Tenn. and Franklin, Tenn.

Lambert released her current single "If I Was a Cowboy" last year and, more recently, released "Y'all Means All" in conjunction with the new season of Queer Eye. Her collaborative album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes, is nominated for a Grammy at the 2022 ceremony.

Little Big Town is set to release their 10th studio album this year. The group released the Grammy-nominated Nightfall, which included singles "Over Drinking," "The Daughters" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," in 2020.

See a full list of tour dates below.

Miranda Lambert Tour Dates

April 27 -- Tuscaloosa Amphitheater -- Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 28 -- FirstBank Amphitheater -- Franklin, Tenn.

April 29 -- William Green Football Stadium -- Johnson City, Tenn.

The Bandwagon Tour 2022 Tour Dates

May 6 - Houston -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

May 7 - Dallas -- Dos Equis Pavilion

May 8 - Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP

May 12 - Charleston, SC -- Credit One Stadium

May 13 - Tampa -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 14 - West Palm Beach -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 20 - St. Louis -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 21 - Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Music Center

May 22 - Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center

June 2 - Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

June 3 - Detroit -- DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center

June 9 - Wantagh, NY -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 10 - Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center

June 11 - Camden, NJ -- BB&T Pavilion