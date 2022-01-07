Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town are hitting the road once again in 2022. The country stars have announced dates for their 2022 The Bandwagon Tour. The 2022 tour follows Lambert and Little Big Town's 2018 tour of the same name.
The 15-date tour will kick off on May 6 in Houston. The Cadillac Three will support on all dates.
Tickets to The Bandwagon Tour's opening night in Houston go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with all other dates of The Bandwagon Tour on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
In addition to The Bandwagon Tour, Lambert will make stops in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Johnson City, Tenn. and Franklin, Tenn.
Lambert released her current single "If I Was a Cowboy" last year and, more recently, released "Y'all Means All" in conjunction with the new season of Queer Eye. Her collaborative album with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes, is nominated for a Grammy at the 2022 ceremony.
Little Big Town is set to release their 10th studio album this year. The group released the Grammy-nominated Nightfall, which included singles "Over Drinking," "The Daughters" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," in 2020.
See a full list of tour dates below.
Miranda Lambert Tour Dates
April 27 -- Tuscaloosa Amphitheater -- Tuscaloosa, Ala.
April 28 -- FirstBank Amphitheater -- Franklin, Tenn.
April 29 -- William Green Football Stadium -- Johnson City, Tenn.
The Bandwagon Tour 2022 Tour Dates
May 6 - Houston -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
May 7 - Dallas -- Dos Equis Pavilion
May 8 - Rogers, AR -- Walmart AMP
May 12 - Charleston, SC -- Credit One Stadium
May 13 - Tampa -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 14 - West Palm Beach -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 20 - St. Louis -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 21 - Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Music Center
May 22 - Cincinnati -- Riverbend Music Center
June 2 - Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage
June 3 - Detroit -- DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 4 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH -- Blossom Music Center
June 9 - Wantagh, NY -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 10 - Holmdel, NJ -- PNC Bank Arts Center
June 11 - Camden, NJ -- BB&T Pavilion