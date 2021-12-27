Miranda Lambert Teams With 'Queer Eye' for New Song 'Y'all Means All'

Queer Eye's Fab Five are headed to Texas for the hit show's sixth season and Texas native and country superstar Miranda Lambert is celebrating with the release of new song "Y'all Means All."

Lambert's song will premiere when the new season of Queer Eye hits Netflix on Dec. 31.

"Here's one last surprise for y'all this year! A new song "Y'all Means All" will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!" Lambert shared on social media.

Fans can hear a portion of the song when the new Queer Eye trailer drops on Dec. 27.

Earlier this year, Lambert discussed her LGBTQ+ allyship in an interview with GLAAD. Lambert says she often turns to her brother, Luke Lambert, and his husband Marc to learn how she can be a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I have so much to learn. I'm always sensitive -- I always call my brother -- I'm going to make sure I say the right things. I know I'm uneducated, but I'm full of love. So if I say the wrong things or don't use the right language it only comes from a place of me trying to learn all these new ways," Lambert says. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people... it's me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and be part of the community and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years. I don't see why those worlds can't mesh. I speak up about things I care about, which are people and animals. So if I can be part of this change in any way...I always want to do that."

It's been a busy year for Lambert. Pistol Annies, a trio made up of Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, recently released the Christmas album Hell of a Holiday. Earlier this year, Lambert released The Marfa Tapes, a collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

