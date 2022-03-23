Gwen Stefani Hilariously Transforms Into Blake Shelton for 'Country Boy' Makeover

Gwen Stefani has proven time after time that she is definitely in love with her own country boy, Blake Shelton. The 52-year-old singer shared a cute Instagram video of her transforming from her usual fit to a "country boy," dressing up in Blake Shelton's wardrobe. Promoting the country star's new single, "Come Back as a Country Boy," she captioned the video, "Why come back as a Country Boy when I can dress like one now?!"

The video starts off by her reaching for her colorful cowboy boots, only to turn around and grab Shelton's camouflage shirts, brown cowboy boots, blue jeans that were probably too big on her. She then swats Shelton's hand away as she picks up a baseball hat. Honestly, she still looked cute, baggy jeans and all! Loving that new look!

After getting all dolled up, she then sits on Blake's pickup truck, where The Voice coach gives her a nod of approval for choosing the outfit. These two definitely give off marriage goals, as they always prove to us how silly and in love they are.

You got to give it to Stefani for really diving in and honing in the country life. It's nice seeing two people who were so different before merging together and creating something beautiful.

Advertisement

The country artist has been promoting the single quite a bit, sharing funny and quirky videos on his Instagram account. It's definitely a great way to put the song out there; everyone knows that if you want something to go viral you have to put it on social media.

"Come Back as a Country Boy" was written by Josh Thompson, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt. It was the third single from Shelton's deluxe edition album Body Language, released in October 2021.

Related Videos