'Come Back as a Country Boy': Blake Shelton Wants a Second Go as Blake Shelton on New Single

When it comes to popular songs about reincarnation, we've had Stevie Wonder hope to come back as a flower and, on the country music side of the spectrum, the guy in "Highwayman" cycled through enough lives to become a starship captain.

On Blake Shelton's new single "Come Back as a Country Boy," the country hitmaker and The Voice coach reckons he'd rather have another go as Blake Shelton than experience life as someone who isn't from Oklahoma and doesn't know the words to every Hank Williams Jr. song.

Musically, it adds a little oomph to the Southern (or Southwestern) Gothic vibe that made "God's Country" different from everything else coming out of Nashville.

Jordan Schmidt, Josh Thompson and Michael Hardy co-wrote the single, which will appear on the deluxe edition of Shelton's Body Language album (out Dec. 3).

The new track follows the success of Shelton's Top 10 hit "Minimum Wage" and his chart-topping duet with wife Gwen Stefani, "Happy Anywhere."

"Come Back as a Country Boy" Lyrics

When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

My back is always breaking, my dogs are always barking

My money has trouble making and my truck has trouble starting

I'm up before the sun, either hauling hay or hunting

My work ain't ever done, but son, I wouldn't trade it for nothing

So when I die I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

Yeah, if y'all ain't in my drawl and a fish ain't on my wall

And the whiskey don't burn going down

My feet ain't in a holler, and blue ain't on my collar

Leave my Hank-cranking, beer-drinking ass in the ground

Yeah, when I die I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

When I die I wanna come back as a country boy

Live on this land like my old man did before me

I don't wanna be born into money, where the boots don't ever get muddy

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

When I die I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

Yeah, a country boy's all that I know how to be

