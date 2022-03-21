Jamey Johnson Invited to Join Grand Ole Opry

Seniormost Grand Ole Opry member Bill Anderson surprised Jamey Johnson on Saturday night (March 19) at the Opry House with an invitation to join one of country music's most exclusive clubs.

During a song-swapping and storytelling segment pairing Anderson and Johnson with Buddy Cannon, their co-writer of George Strait's "Give It Away" and a longtime Willie Nelson collaborator, Anderson stunned Johnson with the news.

"Management and staff and the people at the Opry tonight told me to tell you this is going to be your last guest appearance," Anderson told Johnson, who's frequently appeared on Nashville's most storied stage since making his Opry debut 17 years ago.

Following Johnson's joke that "I've been kicked out of a whole lot of places in my life," Anderson clarified that his fellow songwriter will become "the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry cast and family."

"I don't know what to say except the obvious: I love country music," Johnson responded. "I'd never moved here if it hadn't of been for country music, if it hadn't of been for the Grand Ole Opry keeping it alive all these years. If it hadn't of been for fans like y'all listening to what we do. Thank you. I love you."

Singer-songwriter Waylon Payne joined The Oak Ridge Boys, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, and others in applauding the Opry brass' decision to extend a surprise invitation to Johnson.

Holy smokes @jamey_johnson this is the best thing ever. Congratulations my friend!!! https://t.co/CETuBShtj0 — Waylon Payne (@WaylonPayne) March 20, 2022

An Alabama native and former Marine, Johnson earned his reputation as a solo performer with Top 15 country hits "The Dollar" (2005) and "In Color" (2008). The latter won Song of the Year in 2009 from both the ACM and CMA. He's co-written songs cut by Joe Nichols ("Another Side of You") and Trace Adkins ("Honky Tonk Badonkadonk").

Johnson becomes the first Opry invitee of 2022. Opry membership got extended in 2021 to five acts: bluegrass lifer Rhonda Vincent, award-winning country trio Lady A, Johnson's fellow country traditionalist Carly Pearce, gospel family band The Isaacs, and throwback vocalist Mandy Barnett.

WSM AM in Nashville has broadcast the Grand Ole Opry since 1925.

