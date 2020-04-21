Willie Nelson Sings 'Hello Walls' At Home With Sons Lukas and Micah on 'Colbert'

Country legend Willie Nelson closed out 4/20 on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with a quarantine friendly rendition of "Hello Walls" featuring his talented sons Lukas and Micah Nelson.

Lukas Nelson's known for the rock and country hybrid sound he creates with his band Promise of The Real (and as one of Neil Young's backing musicians), while his brother Micah records "experimental future-folk" under the moniker Particle Kid. Both are accustomed to playing music with their dad after logging quite a few miles on his tour bus as members of the Family Band.

"Hello Walls" became one of the first songs written by the elder Nelson to impact the country music charts when Faron Young cut it in 1961. Young's version of the isolation ballad boosted his status as one of Nashville's top honky tonk singers. It also aided Nelson, the struggling songwriter who'd strike gold again in 1962 when Patsy Cline recorded his song "Crazy."

"He made a little bit of fun out of the song," Willie says during the livestream segment. "He'd go around singing, 'Hello walls, hello commode' and one thing or another. He thought it was really funny, so we'll dedicate this to Faron Young."

Notice that the special at home performance made Willie's harmonizing sons sound like the Jordanaires when it wasn't their turn to sing lead.

The late night talk show appearance followed the April 20 stream of the Nelson family's Come and Toke It, a variety show-style special featuring Matthew McConaughey, Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Ziggy Marley, Tommy Chong, Bill Maher and Beto O'Rourke.

Willie's new album First Rose of Spring arrives on July 3. Its release got pushed back in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.