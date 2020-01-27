Willie Nelson and Son Lukas Nelson Win Grammy Awards on the Same Night

Viewers of Sunday's (Jan. 26) Grammy Awards pre-broadcast with rooting interest in country music and Americana acts might not have noticed a neat and heart-warming coincidence: the legendary Willie Nelson won his 10th career Grammy on the same night his son Lukas Nelson got honored for his contributions to the A Star is Born soundtrack.

"Already so humbled to have won a Grammy tonight, but it's a crazy world to be able to win the same night as my dad," Lukas Nelson wrote on Twitter. "A rare honor shared only with a few other incredible fathers and sons. So grateful to be a part of his legacy and watch it continue to grow. Congrats Dad."

Already so humbled to have won a Grammy tonight, but it’s a crazy world to be able to win the same night as my dad. A rare honor shared only with a few other incredible fathers and sons. So grateful to be a part of his legacy and watch it continue to grow. Congrats dad ❤️” pic.twitter.com/JLtRc4K7ms — Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real (@lukasnelson) January 27, 2020

Willie Nelson won Best Country Solo Performance for the song "Ride Me Back Home." The Texas-born legend won over a stacked field that included everyone from fellow icon Tanya Tucker to first-time nominee Tyler Childers.

Read More: 11 of the Best Willie Nelson Duets and Collaborations

The 2019 album Ride Me Back Home wrapped up Willie Nelson's Morality Trilogy which included God's Problem Child (2017) and Last Man Standing (2018).

The namesake of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real won his own Grammy when A Star is Born was named Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. The younger Nelson shares his Grammy with film stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, among others.

While Willie Nelson needs no introduction, his son Lukas has built quite a career for himself as a singer-songwriter, band leader and member of Neil Young's backing band. Lukas has also collaborated over the years with his brother Micah Nelson.

Lukas wasn't the only country performer honored by the Recording Academy this year because of the A Star is Born remake. Highwomen member Natalie Hemby won her first Grammy as one of the co-writers of "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)."