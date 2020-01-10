Country Star Tyler Childers Helps Cleanup Crew After His Kentucky Concert

Since the release of his breakthrough 2017 album Purgatory, Tyler Childers has become one country music's fastest rising stars. But even though he's headlining multiple nights at Nashville's historic Ryman auditorium, has a Grammy nomination and is part of a hugely successful tour with Sturgill Simpson, Childers is still the humble Kentuckian he's always been.

Lex18 News shared a photo of Childers helping the ground crew clean up after his show at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Ky.

On Facebook, Larry R. Miller shared a photo of Childers working with the cleanup crew on New Year's Day.

"FYI....if you weren't a fan before you need to be now! The guy with the broom helping The Appalachian Wireless Arena Cleaning Crew is none other than Tyler Childers himself. I love this kid after 3 days. #stayhumble," Miller wrote.

As of Jan. 10, the photo of the singer-songwriter lending a helping hand had racked up over 6,000 shares and over 800 comments praising Childers' act.

Josh Kesler, Senior Marketing Director for Appalachian Wireless Arena, told Eastern Kentucky's WYMT News that Childers' actions were "humbling."

"He was caught in a random act of kindness. He was cleaning some things up," Kesler told WYMT. "He cleaned up his own mess. It was a very humbling experience."

In 2018, Childers delivered 500 cases of clean water to to Inez, Ky. Eastern Kentucky residents have been struggling with limited access to clean and safe water for the past 20 years.

Childers, a native of Lawrence County, Kentucky, earned his first Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for his song "All Your'n." Childers released his most recent album, Country Squire, in 2019.

