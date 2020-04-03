Loretta Lynn Promotes Book About Patsy Cline With New Recording of 'I Fall to Pieces'

To help promote the April 7 release of her new book Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust (Grand Central Publishing), Loretta Lynn shared a new recording of "I Fall to Pieces."

The Harlan Howard and Hank Cochran co-write became one of country music's most transcendent hits after Patsy Cline's 1961 recording achieved crossover success.

"On the night of the session, we absolutely did not want to do the standard 4:4 shuffle that had by then been done to death," Howard recalled, as quoted by his official website. "We were trying all kinds of other (basic rhythm) combinations, but they all just laid there and bled all over the floor. So, it had to be the shuffle then, like it or not. But the amazing thing was, once Patsy got into the groove, she just caressed those lyrics and that melody so tenderly that it was just like satin. We knew we had magic in the can when, on the fourth take, every grown man in that studio was bawling like a baby and (producer Owen Bradley) said `That's the one.'"

Lynn famously sang the song that same year on Ernest Tubb's Midnight Jamboree radio broadcast as a tribute to Cline, who'd recently been in a near-fatal car crash. Cline heard the kind stranger's song from her hospital bed and sent her husband Charlie Dick to arrange an in-person meeting that launched one of country music's most storied friendships.

Between films like the biopics Coal Miner's Daughter and Sweet Dreams and Ken Burns' Country Music docu-series, the origins of the Lynn and Cline friendship might be better chronicled than anything from Cline's career, including the tale of how a struggling, young songwriter named Willie Nelson got her to cut his song "Crazy."

Lynn recut the song, which had appeared on her 1977 covers album I Remember Patsy, at Cash Cabin Studio with her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and another child of country music royalty, John Carter Cash, as co-producers.

Read More: The Lifetime Movie About Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline is Here

Per a press release, Lynn and Russell co-wrote Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust as "an up-close-and-personal portrait of a friendship that defined a generation and changed country music indelibly-and a meditation on love, loss and legacy."

"I Fall to Pieces" Lyrics

I fall to pieces

Each time I see you again

I fall to pieces

How can I be just your friend?

You want me to act like we've never kissed

You want me to forget (to forget)

Pretend we've never met (never met)

And I've tried and I've tried, but I haven't yet

You walk by and I fall to pieces

I fall to pieces

Each time someone speaks your name (speaks your name)

I fall to pieces

Time only adds to the flame

You tell me to find someone else to love

Someone who'll love me too (love me too)

The way you used to do (used to do)

But each time I go out with someone new

You walk by and I fall to pieces

You walk by and I fall to pieces

Now Watch: Songs Every Loretta Lynn Fan Knows By Heart

