Willie Nelson Announces New Album 'First Rose of Spring,' Shares Title Track

Country legend Willie Nelson will release his 70th solo studio album this year. First Rose of Spring, the follow-up to 2019's Ride Me Back Home, will drop on April 24, just in time for Nelson's 87th birthday on April 29.

The album, produced by Buddy Cannon, features songs penned by Billy Joe Shaver, Chris Stapleton, Toby Keith and more. "Don't Let the Old Man In," written and originally performed by Toby Keith, was featured in the 2018 Clint Eastwood film The Mule. The record also features two songs ("Blue Star" and "Love Just Laughed") written by Nelson and Cannon and a cover of the Johnny Paycheck classic "I'm the Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised."

The album's title track, a gorgeous song about a love story that spans decades, was written by Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin and Mark Beeson.

Nelson recently won a Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance (for "Ride Me Back Home") at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Willie Nelson & Family will join Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show Tour for two dates this year: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on March 14 and "A Concert for Kentucky" at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on April 25.

'First Rose Of Spring' Track List:

1. First Rose Of Spring (Randy Houser, Allen Shamblin and Mark Beeson)

2. Blue Star (Willie Nelson, Buddy Cannon)

3. I'll Break Out Again Tonight (Sanger "Whitey" Shafer, Doodle Owens)

4. Don't Let The Old Man In (Toby Keith)

5. Just Bummin' Around (Pete Graves)

6. Our Song (Chris Stapleton)

7. We Are The Cowboys (Billy Joe Shaver)

8. Stealing Home (Marla Cannon-Goodman, Casey Beathard and Don Sampson)

9. I'm The Only Hell My Mama Ever Raised (Wayne Kemp, Bobby Borchers and Mack Vickery)

10. Love Just Laughed (Willie Nelson, Buddy Cannon)

11. Yesterday When I Was Young (Hier Encore) (Charles Aznavour and Herbert Kretzmer)