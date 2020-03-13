Hear Willie Nelson's 'Our Song,' Written by Chris Stapleton

Country legend Willie Nelson's 70th studio album First Rose of Spring, out April 24, will include new ballad "Our Song," a Chris Stapleton original.
"In this time that I've been given/To fill my life with living," Nelson sings in this reflective tale of a love that stands the test of time. "I hope I've done the best that I can do."
"I can easily say Willie Nelson is one of my biggest musical influences," Stapleton said of his frequent tourmate, as quoted by UPI. "It just doesn't get any better than hearing him sing a song I wrote."
It's not the first time Stapleton's name has been connected to the 86-year-old singer. Stapleton cut Nelson's 1982 song "Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning" for his 2017 album From A Room: Volume 1: Named for Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, where Nelson and numerous other country music legends cut sessions.
Stapleton and Nelson's scheduled appearance later in March at the Texas Rangers' brand-new Globe Life Field in Arlington alongside Yola and Jamey Johnson has been postponed in reaction to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.
"Our Song" Lyrics
In this time that I've been given
To fill my life with livin'
I hope I have done the best that I can do
Yes, regrets, I've got a few
But, honey, none of them is you
And I need you like a singer needs a song
I don't know if heaven's real
But that's how you've made me feel
You make it all alright
When everything's wrong
And this is our song
In these miles we have traveled
You've watched me come unraveled
And you put me back together again
And when darkness would come around
You kept my feet there on the ground
And you held me like a lover and a friend
I don't know if heaven's real
But that's how you've made me feel
You make it all alright
When everything's wrong
And this is our song
And this is our song
And this is our song
This is our song