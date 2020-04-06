Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo Game for Texas Senior Living Residents

Matthew McConaughey helped spread some good cheer to residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas. In true McConaughey fashion, the celebrity and his family hosted a game of virtual bingo for the residents, who are practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," read a post on the senior living facility's Facebook page.

News 4 San Antonio reports that the senior living facility reached out to McConaughey last September about being their first celebrity host of bingo night. Since an in-person visit isn't possible right now, McConaughey and his whole family hosted virtual bingo. Even better? Each winner got to ask McConaughey a question about his life.

McConaughey's surprise was a bright spot in the week for the residents of The Enclave.

"Our team members can't interact with the residents the way we normally do, so we have been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually. This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he's doing to get through this crisis. It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time," Molly Davis Nedley, sales director at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, said in a statement.

The Interstellar and Dazed and Confused actor has turned to social media to lift the spirits of everyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor also encouraged everyone to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.