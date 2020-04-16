Willie Nelson will help celebrate one of his favorite pastimes during the special livestream variety show "Come And Toke It," a four-hour and 20 minute program that kicks off on 4:20 p.m. CDT on April 20, 2020. According to a press release, Nelson will be "joined by artists, chefs, comedians, and cannabis experts during the 4 hour and 20-minute live-streamed program."

Presented by Luck Productions and Nelson's cannabis brand Willie's Reserve, "Come and Toke It" will feature performances by various musical guests as well as cooking and cocktail demonstrations. Oh yeah, and plenty of weed.

Viewers in Austin, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York City areas will be able to order cocktails from classic cocktail delivery service Sourced Craft Cocktails.

Per a press release, fans are asked to "post a video of themselves passing (whatever toking material of their choice) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft." During the show, one viewer will be randomly selected to talk to Nelson himself.

Basically, if you've ever dreamed of smoking weed with Willie, here's your chance.

The show benefits the Last Prisoner Project, a "coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry."

"Come and toke it with me on 4/20 at 4:20," Nelson said in a press release. "There will be music and good times. And, it's for a good cause."

Nelson is no stranger to livestream concerts. In March, following the cancellation of the annual Luck Reunion held at Nelson's Texas ranch, Nelson took part in the free broadcast 'Til Further Notice, featuring Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price and more. On April 11, the country legend hosted a virtual Farm Aid, which raised $500K for American farmers.

The country icon, who turns 87 on April 29, will release his forthcoming album First Rose of Spring, the follow-up to 2019's Ride Me Back Home, on July 3.

