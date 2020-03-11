Margo Price Announces New Album 'That's How Rumors Get Started'

Margo Price returns on May 8 with That's How Rumors Get Started, a new album which features a high-profile producer in Sturgill Simpson and promises the in-studio equivalent of Price's "sky-high and scorching rock-and-roll show."

Press materials describe songs about "motherhood or the mythologies of stardom, Nashville gentrification or the national healthcare crisis, relationships or growing pains." In short, Price covers changes in her personal life, her hometown and society at large since the 2017 release of All American Made.

The tracklist includes "Stone Me," a song unveiled in January during an appearance on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, as well new single "Twinkle Twinkle." The latter builds off a conversation Price had with Marty Stuart about the pitfalls of touring. Its music video, directed by Matthew Siskin (Father John Misty, Beyonce), accompanied the album announcement.

It's Price's first release for Loma Vista Recordings after a pair of studio albums with Third Man Records. She co-produced the new songs with Simpson and David Ferguson, and a majority of the album was cut at Los Angeles' EastWest Studios, the birthplace of "9 to 5."

Simpson formed an all-star band for the proceedings featuring guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye) and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Tracking occurred when Price was pregnant with her daughter Ramona. "They're both a creation process," she says in a press release. "And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety."

Read More: Jessi Colter to Release New Album Produced by Margo Price

Tour dates with The Head and The Heart and Chris Stapleton and appearances at a handful of music festivals will follow the album's release. For tour dates, visit Price's website.

That's How Rumors Get Started Tracklist

"That's How Rumors Get Started"

"Letting Me Down"

"Twinkle Twinkle"

"Stone Me"

"Hey Child"

"Heartless Mind"

"What Happened To Our Love?"

"Gone To Stay"

"Prisoner Of The Highway"

"I'd Die For You"

Now Watch: Dolly Parton Movies Every Fan Should See