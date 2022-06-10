Walker Hayes: 6 Things You Didn't Know About The 'Fancy Like' Singer

By now, I'm pretty sure Walker Hayes has taken over your TikTok feed. In a blink of an eye, the country singer became insanely viral, alongside his eldest daughter Lela, after they decided to post a video of themselves dancing to Hayes' song "Fancy Like".

In an instant, the video skyrocketed receiving more than 2.4 million likes and over 23,000 comments, leading the song to become a viral hit. The song reached No. 3 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart becoming his first top 10 and highest-charting single as of yet. It didn't stop there, in August 2021, the song was certified Gold by the RIAA and platinum in September 2021.

He recently released his third studio album, Country Stuff the Album, which also produced other hits including "U Gurl" and "AA." It's safe to say this is only the beggining for Hayes.

Here are a few things you might not know about the country music singer.

1. Hayes brought back Applebee's Oreo Cookie Shake

Thanks to the popularity of the song, Applebee's and Hayes patterned up to create a fun commercial featuring the song. Why Applebees? Well, it might be due to Hayes's lyrics, as he sings, "Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night/ Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake/ Get some whipped cream on the top too/ Two straws, one check, girl, I got you."

So naturally, the American chain restaurant decided to bring back its Oreo Cookie Shake which had been discontinued at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. He has 6 children

Yup, you read that right, the country superstar and his wife Laney have a total of 6 kiddos. The dinner table is never empty. The couple has three boys and three girls: Lela, 15; Chapel, 13; Baylor, 11; Beckett, 9; Loxley, 7, and Everly, 5. Usually, Hayes is pretty open when it comes to putting them in the spotlight, as he shares videos and photos of them out and about. The children are currently on tour with him, and sometimes even jump on stage with their dad to dance along to his songs.

In 2018, Hayes revealed that his seventh child, Oakleigh Klover, tragically died shortly after Laney gave birth and suffered a uterine rupture. 'What do I do?' Hayes told PEOPLE, recalling the day. "'When Laney wakes up, how do I tell her? How am I the one to explain, it's a girl, but you know, she died?' I knew that was just going to crush Laney."

"Laney and I have cried a lot," he continued. "But one thing that makes me the happiest is how much love there has been around us. We've had the most remarkable questions answered and advice given from people around our neighborhood and in meet-and-greet lines. People walk up to me and tell me their life, and it's like, geez, thank you for sharing. I don't even know these people."

3. He's a trained musician

Hayes actually has a heavy background in music, majoring in piano at Birmingham-Southern College. Throughout his career he has also been very open about his songwriting, saying he likes to write his own songs and have creative control. When he was younger he also sang in the acapella group Tar Heel Voices at UNC-Chapel Hill and loves to sing opera.

4. He's a best-selling author

Earlier this year, the country music singer published his first book, Glad You're Here, with his best friend Craig Cooper. Cooper is actually the inspiration behind Hayes' "Craig" song, which documents the day Cooper came into his life and led him towards finding his own faith.

5. He married his High School sweetheart

Hayes met his wife Laney in elementary school, but they didn't connect until High School. "She found a picture I drew of her when I was a senior and she was a freshman in college," Hayes told The Bobby Bones Show. "I drew her a picture of our first date because we went on a Genie at a construction site. We popped it up high in the sky and sat there and talked for hours."

The couple officially married on June 12, 2004. To surprise Laney for their 15th anniversary, the country singer decided to do what he does best and write her a beautiful love song. "Don't Let Her" quickly became a fan favorite and is one of his biggest hits to date.

6. He clapped back at the music industry

Hays rose to fame in early 2018 with his first top 10 single, "You Broke Up With Me." Many believed the song was about an ex-girlfriend, but the song is actually about the country music industry. The song was inspired by his relationship with Nashville and its music scene, as well as his previous lost deal with Capitol Records, saying the music industry "broke up" with him. The song went on to peak at No. 9 on Hot Country Songs, staying atop for 3 weeks. It was then certified Platinum by the RIAA in 2018.

