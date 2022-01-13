Thomas Rhett Reveals Parenting Advice Country Star Walker Hayes Gave Him

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren recently welcomed another baby girl late last year, officially becoming a family of six! The couple is parents to four daughters, 6-year-old Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda, 4-year-old Ada James, 1-year-old Lennon Love and 2-month-old Lillie Carolina.

Rhett stated that, surprisingly, the jump from three girls to four wasn't as overwhelming as it was going from two to three girls. The singer hilariously went on to tell reporters that Lennon Love has yet to adjust to not being the youngest child of the family, but was certainly working on it.

The couple did reveal they have decided to take a small break when it comes to having children. "I think Lauren and I were really honest with each other and were like, 'Let's take a pause for four or five years and kind of get the hang of what this is going to look like," Rhett told CMT.

Taking notes from another country singer with a big family, the "Slow Down Summer" singer stated he received some pretty great parenting advice from fellow country star Walker Hayes. Hayes shares six children of his own with his wife, Laney.

"Walker Hayes told me one time that anything after four is just more kids," Rhett stated. "And I said, 'There's no way that that's possible,' but I'm starting to understand that that's true."

The country singer did reveal adoption was definitely another option for the couple again. He noted, "Adoption is 100 percent on our brains in the next four to five years. We would love to do that. It's been put on our hearts very heavily to do that again; we just don't know when."

Still, despite the break, the country Grammy award winner adorably stated his two oldest daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James were very eager to be their siblings' babysitters, begging to hold them every day and give them their bottles.

The singer-songwriter recently announced he will drop his next studio album, Where We Started, on April 1. This is his sixth studio album, following Country Again: Side A, which was released in April 2021. This 15-song project is set to include his current single, but the rest of the tracklist is still a mystery.

Related Videos