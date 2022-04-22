Walker Hayes Announces First Headlining Arena Tour: 'I’m Just So Grateful'

Walker Hayes is finally getting his first-ever headlining arena tour, titled the Glad You're Here Tour. The country singer and viral hitmaker took to social media to announce the exciting news.

"GLAD YOU'RE HERE ARENA TOUR... can't frickin believe it," he wrote. "It's mind-blowing how our team is growing, how the crowds are growing and how the music continues to connect with my audience. I'm just so grateful."

Last year the "You Broke Up With Me" singer went viral after releasing "Fancy Like" on TikTok, featuring a video of him and his daughter dancing. The fan-favorite song reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has stayed on top of the Hot Country Songs chart for 24 weeks.

The song also garnered Hayes a Grammy nomination, six nominations at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards and 5 ACM awards nod. His second single, "AA" is currently at No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

The 15-city tour is expected to begin on September 29th in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, with opening act Parmalee, and will continue through Nov. 12, wrapping up in Everett, Washington.

The Glad You're Here Tour Is also the name of his upcoming book, which Hayes wrote with his friend Craig Allen Cooper. The book, which is inspired by the country music singer's song, "Craig,'' detailing how Cooper helped Hayes and his family during a much-needed time in their lives, will be released on May 3.

Pre-sale for the tour will begin on April 26 at 10 a.m. with General Tickets on sale starting April 29th.

Glad You're Here Tour Dates Below:

9/29 - 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, PA

9/30 - Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, Binghamton, NY

10/1 - Mountain Health Arena, Huntington, WV

10/7 - Santander Arena, Reading, PA

10/8 - DCU Center, Worcester, MA

10/13 - Dow Event Center Arena, Saginaw, MI

10/14 - Corbin Arena, Corbin, KY

10/15 - Covelli Center, Youngstown, OH

10/21 - Alliant Energy Powerhouse, Cedar Rapids, IA

10/22 - Danny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

11/5 - Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

11/7 - The Greek, Los Angeles, CA

11/10 - Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

11/11 - Theater of the Clouds, Portland, OR

11/12 - Angel Of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA

