20 Valentine's Day Cocktails to Enjoy With Your Other Half – Or Your Besties

Once New Year's celebrations fade away, we all try our best to avoid having too many cocktails in January. By February, chances are we're craving something festive to celebrate Cupid on Valentine's Day. This may mean something sweet, extra chocolatey or exotic in color or taste. So how can you wow significant others, friends or yourself when it comes time for tempting Valentine's Day cocktails?
You'll find answers to this question right here, as we're sharing some of the best recipes for unique Valentine's cocktails. If you're into cocktails combining spirits with chocolate, options include everything from a chocolate martini to a Toblerone-inspired cocktail. Also included are cocktails known for their bright pink or red color, such as a Kir Royale or a pomegranate margarita. For those who believe everything French is romantic, try out a classic French 75 or a sparkling French Kiss.
The following cocktail recipes are all straightforward and include helpful, detailed instructions. They taste delicious whether you're filling a punch bowl, making two drinks or fixing a cocktail for one. Whichever Valentine's Day cocktails you desire most, these fun-filled beverages will light up your day and night in the name of love.
1. Raspberry Martini
What could inspire love and romance like the vivacious red color of this Raspberry Martini? It has a tart-yet-sweet flavor of raspberries with a homemade raspberry syrup that's easy to prepare. The cocktail itself balances flavor with vodka, cranberry juice and lemon juice to brighten things up.
Check out the recipe from A Couple Cooks.
2. Love Potion No. 9
This saucy example of Valentine's Day cocktails is influenced by the classic 1960s pop song of the same name. It tastes as if someone turned a strawberry shortcake into the most delicious after-dinner drink. You can use frozen strawberries if needed, along with vanilla ice cream and vodka you might have in the freezer. The resulting cocktail can easily replace dessert!
Here's the recipe from The Spruce Eats.
3. Frozen Mudslide
If it's classics you crave, this version of a milkshake has been doctored in the best ways by Amanda's Cookin'. The unbelievable combination of vodka, Kahlua, Bailey's and vanilla ice cream doesn't disappoint. You can add chocolate syrup to the inside of the glass and top with whipped cream for the ultimate gratification.
Get the recipe from Amanda's Cookin'.
4. French 75
There is something so romantic about ordering a French 75. It's sophisticated, delicious — and, of course, French. It combines the love-inducing bubbles of champagne with gin and lemon juice. A basic simple syrup keeps this concoction sweet enough to be enjoyed regularly. A French 75 proves that not every Valentine's cocktail needs to be heavy or super sweet.
Find the recipe here from Bon Appetit.
5. Toblerone
For those of us who adore the idea of our favorite chocolate candy in cocktail form, there is the Toblerone. Like the original candy's chocolate and almond nougat flavors, this version re-creates the unforgettable taste in a glass. It uses Frangelico for hazelnut, Kahlua for coffee, Bailey's and cream for a milkshake-like texture you won't forget.
Here's the recipe from Steve the Bartender.
6. Tiffany Blue Cosmo
Among Valentine's Day cocktails, a Tiffany Blue Cosmo shines specially. Its bright-blue color celebrates the joy of opening a Tiffany box on Cupid's birthday. Blue curacao is responsible for its amazing color and pairs well with vodka, lemon and cranberry juice. Hopefully, you can hold this cosmo in your hand with something sparkly on your ring finger.
Get the recipe from Host The Toast.
7. Red Wine Milkshakes
The idea of combining red wine with ice cream might scare you this Valentine's Day. Take a chance and discover how unforgettable this adult milkshake can be. The vodka and red wine pack a punch, while vanilla ice cream is topped with whipped cream and cherries. It's like the ultimate milkshake for lovers, friends or someone to celebrate themselves in style.
Check out the recipe from Delish.
8. Cosmopolitan
If you plan to meet your special someone in a fancy hotel bar (or your living room), a Cosmopolitan won't disappoint. There is a reason it's a go-to for elegant ladies and fans of "Sex and the City." Vodka is complemented by the sweet citrus of Cointreau liqueur and cranberry juice with a touch of lime. Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of this one!
Here's the recipe from Love & Lemons.
9. Kir Royale
The lively pink bubbles of a Kir Royale cocktail scream Valentine's Day like no other drink. It's always a celebration when champagne is on the ingredients list, in addition to raspberry or black currant liqueur. Drop one raspberry inside before you toast to love for the ultimate bubbly extravaganza.
Find the recipe here from Cookie + Kate.
10. Chocolate Martini
There's nothing to be ashamed of if you live and die by the traditional Chocolate Martini. This recipe sticks to the classic while opting for a decorative finish with a chocolate syrup-rimmed glass. The chocolate liqueur and Bailey's pep up the vodka in ways you can't imagine before taking a sip.
Get the recipe from Preppy Kitchen.
11. Strawberry Sangria
Valentine's Day cocktails can be as refreshing as they are sweet and enticing. This Strawberry Sangria is the perfect example of a fruity cocktail with a kick. The secret is in the homemade strawberry syrup offering added sweetness. This sangria uses sparkling rosé, along with strawberries, raspberries, and orange liqueur for a punch made for Valentine's Day parties.
Check out the recipe from Celebrating Sweets.
12. Giggle Juice
The award for the cutest Valentine's Day cocktail name goes to Giggle Juice! It tastes as wonderful as it sounds and is easy to prepare. Vodka and pink lemonade become bubbly with the addition of sparkling water and get fruity with a garnish of berries. It's just as simple to turn Giggle Juice into a non-alcoholic version by omitting the vodka.
Get the recipe here from Slurrp.
13. Pomegranate Margarita
Few fruits appear so dramatic as the jewel-red color and shine of a pomegranate. It makes an ordinary margarita into something reminiscent of a red heart that reads, "Be my Valentine." The best part is, you only need pomegranate juice to transform this margarita into something worth enjoying.
Get the recipe from Food & Wine.
14. Pink Squirrel
A Pink Squirrel cocktail is the beverage equivalent of a fuzzy pink sweater. Its taste is more like a big, warm hug and is created by combining red Grenadine with Amaretto and cream. The ingredients can be shaken up and poured in no time. The result is pale pink and frothy enough to come back for seconds and thirds.
Here's the recipe from Epicurious.
15. Nutty Irishman
No cocktail celebrates having a good sense of humor when in love as much as a Nutty Irishman does. With just two ingredients, this cocktail provides instant joy in a glass. Combine Bailey's Irish Cream and Frangelico hazelnut liqueur for a creamy, nutty flavor you don't have to save until Valentine's Day.
16. Dirty Shirley
If you crave a Shirley Temple but don't want to deny yourself a grown-up beverage, try a Dirty Shirley. This variation keeps the sweet, tangy flavors of grenadine and lemon-lime soda, with some vodka for good measure. Don't forget a few extra maraschino cherries to salute the passionate color red.
Find the recipe here from Culinary Hill.
17. Brandy Alexander
A fun throwback to the golden age of romance, Brandy Alexanders will bring elegance to your Valentine's Day. Brandy is made into a creamy concoction worthy of a dessert plate with two kinds of crème de cacao. As you toast to love by an open fire, this beautiful dessert brandy cocktail will warm you on the inside.
Here's the recipe from Difford's Guide.
18. Espresso Martini
What Valentine's Day cocktails collection is complete without an Espresso Martini? They've become so popular lately that some people enjoy one alongside a steak dinner (which is a stretch)! Whatever part of a romantic dinner you like to enjoy your Espresso Martini with, this recipe can help. Vodka, Kahlua and espresso are all you need to follow this deserving trend.
Check out the recipe from RecipeTin Eats.
19. Guava Goddess
Many people don't think of guava when brainstorming fruit-based cocktails. It takes a little extra effort to find Orgeat, an almond sugar syrup, but it's worth it. Tequila, Aperol, guava juice and a splash of lime taste nothing short of amazing together. A Guava Goddess cocktail is almost like a new take on a margarita you'll be thankful you tried.
Here's the recipe from Food & Wine.
20. French Kiss Cocktail
For those who want a different version of a French 75, there's always the aptly named French Kiss cocktail. This cocktail also uses champagne, along with vodka and lemon. It stands apart because of the powerful raspberry flavor of Chambord. The addition of a mint simple syrup keeps it light enough to sip at a bottomless Galentine's Day brunch.
READ MORE: 50 Valentine's Day Messages to Send to Everyone You Love
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.