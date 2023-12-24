The one tradition you can count on when midnight rolls around on New Year's Eve always involves a sparkling glass of champagne. The practice originated in 17th-century France as a way to show prosperity for the year to come. Champagne also symbolizes the most celebratory way to ring in the New Year with a toast. Why not change up tradition this year and add some other ingredients to the plentiful champagne you've got on hand?
Instead of a simple flute of champagne, set the tone for a fortunate New Year with 24 classy champagne cocktails. You'll find all sorts of champagne cocktails to choose from on the list ahead, no matter what flavors you love most. From a classic French 75 to a champagne mojito and champagne punch, there's something unique for everyone. Many of the cocktails feature fruity flavors to complement champagne like blackberry, pear, and citrus. Others call upon ingredients like St. Germain, Amaretto, and hibiscus.
No matter which champagne cocktails you're drawn to most, these recipes can help pep up your New Year's Eve. Classy champagne cocktails make every New Year's party memorable, from the biggest bash to one where your cat is the only guest.
1. Blackberry Lavender Champagne Cocktail
Call upon the perfect duo of blackberry and lavender for a champagne cocktail worth talking about this New Year's Eve. It uses both champagne and vodka for an extra kick, along with lavender that's either fresh or dried. Toss some blackberries in the freezer until ready to make. This way, the fruity component is sure to stay fresh (and make the cocktail extra cold).
2. Blackberry Ombre Sparkler
Blackberry makes another appearance in this unique blackberry ombre sparkler, a cocktail with a memorable name. Here, blackberries replace orange for a basic mimosa recipe that uses rosemary to its advantage. The combination of berry with the flavor punch of rosemary is something you won't forget all year long.
Here's the recipe from The Cookie Rookie.
3. Champagne Mule
Who thought it possible to add champagne to a Moscow mule, which usually consists of vodka and ginger beer? Here, the mule includes the potent flavor of ginger liqueur, fresh mint, and a twist of lime. Only then is it topped with champagne so the cocktail is officially ready for New Year's Eve.
Find the recipe from Mantitlement.
4. St. Germain Champagne Cocktail
One of the best ingredients to add to champagne has to be Elderflower liqueur, also called St. Germain. The flavor is somewhere between pear, peach, and grapefruit, and is a brunch favorite. This St. Germain-Champagne cocktail comes alive with elderflower, along with fruity garnishes, like lemon, strawberry, and peach.
5. French 75
No one can resist the sophistication of a French 75 among classy champagne cocktails. This version pumps up the lemon flavor with a Meyer lemon simple syrup that's easy to make. With lemon, champagne, and gin, this famous cocktail will give you a real reason to celebrate this New Year's.
Here's the recipe from Pinch and Swirl.
6. Fizzy Spiked Pear Punch
One of the most powerful flavor combinations can be found in this fizzy spiked pear punch. It makes a big batch of punch that comes alive with simple syrup and vanilla vodka. Both flavors are usually used when poaching pears, so they blend in gorgeously with the pear juice in the recipe.
7. Golden Bubbles
This cocktail recipe called Golden Bubbles officially wins "Best Champagne Cocktail name." The secret comes in the form of turmeric syrup you can create in less than half an hour. The syrup has cinnamon, ginger, and peppercorn to liven things up, which is perfect since you just add champagne. Turmeric is known for its health benefits, so be sure to have an extra sip or two.
Find the recipe here from With Food + Love.
8. Peach Bellini
Even if you are a dedicated fan of champagne and prosecco-based cocktails, this peach bellini kicks it up a notch. Originating in 1940s Venice, this bellini muddles peach pulp for a burst of fruity flavor. You may never go back to a traditional mimosa, whether it's New Year's Eve or just another brunch date.
Find the recipe from Mama Loves Italy.
9. Amaretto Orange Bellini
Since Bellinis are so mouthwatering, here's another version of the famous Italian prosecco (or champagne) cocktail. There's a reason almonds and oranges are the focus of so many delicious desserts — they taste amazing together! Amaretto and orange go so beautifully with champagne that all you'll need is a cherry to finish.
10. Winter Sparkling Champagne Sangria
There's a sangria for every occasion, so whip out this winter sparkling champagne sangria for New Year's. It combines the warm, spiced flavor of a mulled wine with champagne. It's loaded with flavors like wine, cranberries, oranges, white pear juice, and pomegranate liquor. Fill up a pitcher and watch it disappear by midnight.
Here's the recipe from A Speckled Palate.
11. Rosé Champagne Mojito
Who says a mojito only has to be enjoyed in late spring? This rosé champagne mojito is both potent and refreshing enough for your New Year's guests. Rum, lime, and mint are still center stage, along with the delicate flavor of rosé champagne. An added touch comes in the form of champagne syrup for additional sweetness.
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.
12. The Final Countdown
Who could resist a champagne cocktail called "The Final Countdown?" This recipe becomes out-of-the-box by using green chartreuse, a liqueur known for its citrusy, herbaceous flavor. It's quite memorable with gin and maraschino liqueur, but add champagne for an out-of-this-world cocktail.
Get the recipe here from Food 52.
13. Winter (Cranberry) Aperol Spritz
How could any variation on the classic Aperol spritz be better than the original? You might change your tune when you try this version which focuses on cranberry. A cranberry simple syrup replaces orange when added to the Aperol and champagne. A bold sprig of rosemary is all you need for an after-Christmas cocktail that's ideal for the New Year.
Here's the recipe from Platings & Pairings.
14. Grinch Mimosa
Even though Christmas is over, have a ball sipping on a bright green mimosa named after the Grinch. The bitter orange taste comes from Blue Curacao liqueur. With orange juice and strawberries, the flavors are unlike any other cocktail you'll enjoy this New Year's.
15. Champagne Piña Colada
Don't be bothered that you love this champagne piña colada during winter, even if you're not on a desert island. It doubles down on two kinds of rum and two variations on pineapple (juice and liqueur) to pair with champagne. If that isn't enough, two scoops of coconut sorbet may have you partying well into the new year.
Here's the recipe from Difford's Guide.
16. Negroni Sbagliato
In Italian, "sbagliato" means "broken." Who hasn't made mistakes over an entire year? This Negroni Sbagliato celebrates life's mistakes by replacing the gin with champagne or sparkling wine. After trying it out, you may prefer this altered version of an Italian classic.
Get the recipe from Serious Eats.
17. Sloe Royale
This sloe royale is inspired by the more traditional Kir royale, made with crème de cassis. This cocktail uses a sloe gin liqueur and simply mixes it with champagne. It's a fun, easy way to flavor a champagne cocktail without worrying about a ton of ingredients.
Find the recipe here from Sipsmith.
18. Hibiscus Champagne Cocktail
This hibiscus champagne cocktail has to be one of the more eye-catching drinks to serve friends on New Year's Eve. It's also one of the easiest, using only champagne, hibiscus syrup, and a hibiscus flower. When the champagne gets poured over the syrup, the hibiscus flower "blooms" for a cocktail that's pure art.
Find the recipe from Olivia's Cuisine.
19. Mother's Ruin Punch
New Year's Eve classy champagne cocktails and prohibition go hand in hand. This recipe for Mother's Ruin punch dates back to the 1920s but is worth resurrecting. The major ingredients are gin, champagne, and grapefruit. Vermouth, lemon juice, and additional sugar keep things sweet so you'll be having seconds in no time.
20. Apple Cider Spritz
Why cease enjoying the fall flavor of apple cider just because it's winter? Champagne or prosecco lightens up the sometimes heavy cider, while vanilla vodka keeps it ultra-flavorful. Make a whole batch for a party or an apple cider spritz for one that's just as good.
Here's the recipe from Erin Lives Whole.
21. North Pole-adas
You may not have thought of adding golden bubbles of champagne to ingredients like pineapple and coconut milk. Once you try this uniquely named North Pole-adas, you'll always want to include champagne. Even the rim of the glass is festively decorated with shredded coconut and lime for a tropical year ahead.
Get the recipe from Delish.
22. Jingle Juice
Who can resist a champagne cocktail recipe that's referred to as "jingle juice?" It's perfect for both Christmas and New Year's, especially when your post-holiday energy has run out of steam. All you have to do is combine whipped vodka, pink champagne, and Cherry 7-up, then proceed to sit back and relax.
23. Champagne Brunch Punch
Big batches of champagne brunch cocktails work just as well when New Year's Eve comes around. This fruity concoction uses orange juice and cranberry juice, while mixed berries add even more fruit flavor. Champagne and ginger ale make terrific partners for adding oomph and extra bubbles to this punch recipe.
Here's the recipe from Family Food On The Table.
24. Russian Spring Punch
Just when you thought you'd seen everything among classy champagne cocktails, here comes Russian spring punch. It's inspired by raspberries in all their glory. They're used here in fruit form and with crème de framboise. There is also blackcurrant liqueur for good measure, along with champagne, vodka, and additional sweetness. There is no better way to ring in New Year's!
Get the recipe from Difford's Guide.
