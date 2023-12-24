The one tradition you can count on when midnight rolls around on New Year's Eve always involves a sparkling glass of champagne. The practice originated in 17th-century France as a way to show prosperity for the year to come. Champagne also symbolizes the most celebratory way to ring in the New Year with a toast. Why not change up tradition this year and add some other ingredients to the plentiful champagne you've got on hand?

Instead of a simple flute of champagne, set the tone for a fortunate New Year with 24 classy champagne cocktails. You'll find all sorts of champagne cocktails to choose from on the list ahead, no matter what flavors you love most. From a classic French 75 to a champagne mojito and champagne punch, there's something unique for everyone. Many of the cocktails feature fruity flavors to complement champagne like blackberry, pear, and citrus. Others call upon ingredients like St. Germain, Amaretto, and hibiscus.

No matter which champagne cocktails you're drawn to most, these recipes can help pep up your New Year's Eve. Classy champagne cocktails make every New Year's party memorable, from the biggest bash to one where your cat is the only guest.