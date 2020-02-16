You Need Fireball Pink Lemonade in Your Life this Spring

If you enjoy cinnamon whiskey and have been searching for the perfect spring cocktail (that could easily be a summer cocktail), it's about time this Fireball pink lemonade recipe entered your life. Whether you want to make a single yummy drink for a front porch hang session or a full pitcher for party drinks, this go-to summery drink recipe is both dangerously delicious and extremely easy to make.

Move over rum punch, coconut rum cocktails, hard iced tea, liqueur filled smoothies, margaritas, or other tequila adult beverages. This whiskey cocktail will be your new go-to.

While it seems like an odd cocktail recipe to mix Fireball Whisky with the citrus flavors of lemonade, the citrus really cuts down the spice flavor of the cinnamon to make a very refreshing drink. Hard lemonade recipes are always popular alcoholic drinks in the warmer months

The Fireball Lemonade Cocktail, originally from Delish.com, calls for the following:

24 oz bottle of lemonade or lemon juice

Lemon slices

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Grenadine

Start with a large pitcher of regular lemonade and add your desired amount of Fireball. Add a splash of grenadine and stir; your concoction will then turn pink. Toss lemon slices into the pitcher for additional flavor (you can also place them on the rim of your glass or cup as a garnish!). Maybe throw in some cinnamon sticks to bring out the Fireball whiskey flavors.

Pour over ice and there you have it! A refreshing dose of sweet lemon goodness with just the right amount of kick. Guaranteed this fruity drink will be your go-to party cocktail drink or punch recipe. It will bring a whole lot of fun the next time you entertain.

You could also turn this into a DIY opportunity and get creative with what you mix in this drink. Add more fruit to make it more of a sangria. You could also mix in some pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice, or a similar idea.

To watch a how-to video for this recipe, check out the video below.

This article was originally published in 2016.

