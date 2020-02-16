Spring and summer are never complete until we've all had a healthy helping of southern fruit tea. This refreshing iced tea drink is filled with everything that makes spring and summer in the South great. It offers just the right amount of sweet and tart to keep even the harshest critic happy.

There's just something about this tea that makes you yearn for the perfect spot by the swimming hole or pool. Southern fruit tea has long been a favorite tradition and is one of the best things about living in the South in the summertime.

If you are looking to try out southern fruit tea for yourself, the folks over at Loveless Café have put together a pretty fantastic recipe. Here's how you can make the tea yourself.

Ingredients:

8 cups water, divided

1 green tea or black tea bag, family size

1 cinnamon stick

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup thawed orange juice concentrate

1/2 cup thawed frozen lemonade concentrate

Sliced orange, lemon slice or fresh mint for garnish

Directions:

Bring half the water to boil in a medium saucepan. Add the tea bag and cinnamon stick. Remove from heat and allow to stand for 5 minutes before removing tea bag and cinnamon stick. Add sugar, stirring until dissolved. Stir in orange juice and lemonade Pour into a pitcher with remaining water. Serve with ice and garnish.

Other versions of this southern fruit tea recipe may also call for pineapple juice or a touch of cherry. The great thing about it is you can easily create the perfect combination to fit your specific taste. Maybe add in some raspberry, blueberry, or lemon juice to make your tea just the way you like it.

Probably the best thing about this recipe is that it is effortless to make, along with being downright fantastic. Before you know it, you will be relaxing in your front porch swing and listening to the sounds of summer. Just a warning: you may not want to leave this spot after you find how relaxing it is.

