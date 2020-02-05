Sam Hunt Announces New Album, 2020 Summer Tour

Not even the record-breaking success of 2017 single "Body Like a Back Road" sped up the arrival of Sam Hunt's sophomore album. The follow-up to 2014's Montevallo--the source of the career-launching singles "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time" and "House Party"--finally becomes a reality with the April 3 release of new album Southside.

Dates on the upcoming Southside Summer Tour accompanied the album announcement. The ambitious May through September tour includes opening acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Feb. 14.

Read More: Hannah Lee Fowler: Everything You Should Know About Sam Hunt's Wife

Hunt has yet to unveil Southside's track list, but we do know that it will feature the Cedartown, Georgia-born country singer and songwriter's new songs "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You."

Southside Summer Tour Dates

May 28 - Charlotte, N.C. -- PNC Music Pavilion

May 29 - Raleigh, N.C. -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 30 - Bristow, Va. -- Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 - Atlanta, Ga. -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 12 - Tampa, Fla. -- MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 13 - West Palm Beach, Fla. -- Coral Sky Amphitheatre

June 18 - Toronto, Ont. -- Budweiser Stage

June 19 - Detroit, Mich. -- DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 20 - Chicago, Ill. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 25 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. -- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 26 - Milwaukee, Wisc. -- American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 27 - St. Louis, Mo. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 10 - Bangor, Maine -- Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 - Gilford, N.H. -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 - Camden, N.J -- BB&T Pavilion

July 18 - Mansfield, Mass. -- Xfinity Center

July 19 - Hartford, Ct. -- Xfinity Theatre

July 24 - Wantagh, N.Y. -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 25 - Columbia, Md. -- Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 - Virginia Beach, Va. -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach

Aug. 6 - Rogers, Ark-- The Walmart AMP

Aug. 7 - Southaven, Miss. -- BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug. 8 - Birmingham, Ala. -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - Holmdel, N.J. -- PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 15 - Burgettstown, Pa. -- S&T Music Park

Aug. 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio -- Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center

Aug. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

Aug. 22 - Des Moines, Iowa -- Iowa State Fairgrounds

Aug. 27 - Darien Center, N.Y. -- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Aug. 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. -- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 - Hershey, Pa. -- Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 10 - Austin, Texas -- Austin360 Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Houston, Texas -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 12 - Dallas, Texas -- Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 17 - Sacramento, Calif. -- Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 - Mountain View, Calif. -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 19 - Irvine, Calif. -- FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 - San Diego, Calif. -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. -- AK Chin Pavilion.

Sept. 26 - Albuquerque, N.M. -- Isleta Amphitheater

Now Watch: Shocking Moments in Country Music

