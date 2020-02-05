Sam Hunt Announces New Album, 2020 Summer Tour

Not even the record-breaking success of 2017 single "Body Like a Back Road" sped up the arrival of Sam Hunt's sophomore album. The follow-up to 2014's Montevallo--the source of the career-launching singles "Leave the Night On," "Take Your Time" and "House Party"--finally becomes a reality with the April 3 release of new album Southside.
Dates on the upcoming Southside Summer Tour accompanied the album announcement. The ambitious May through September tour includes opening acts Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Feb. 14.
Hunt has yet to unveil Southside's track list, but we do know that it will feature the Cedartown, Georgia-born country singer and songwriter's new songs "Kinfolks" and "Sinning With You."
Southside Summer Tour Dates
May 28 - Charlotte, N.C. -- PNC Music Pavilion
May 29 - Raleigh, N.C. -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 30 - Bristow, Va. -- Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 - Atlanta, Ga. -- Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 12 - Tampa, Fla. -- MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 13 - West Palm Beach, Fla. -- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
June 18 - Toronto, Ont. -- Budweiser Stage
June 19 - Detroit, Mich. -- DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 20 - Chicago, Ill. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 25 - Mt. Pleasant, Mich. -- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 26 - Milwaukee, Wisc. -- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 27 - St. Louis, Mo. -- Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 10 - Bangor, Maine -- Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 - Gilford, N.H. -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 - Camden, N.J -- BB&T Pavilion
July 18 - Mansfield, Mass. -- Xfinity Center
July 19 - Hartford, Ct. -- Xfinity Theatre
July 24 - Wantagh, N.Y. -- Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 25 - Columbia, Md. -- Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 - Virginia Beach, Va. -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 - Rogers, Ark-- The Walmart AMP
Aug. 7 - Southaven, Miss. -- BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug. 8 - Birmingham, Ala. -- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 - Holmdel, N.J. -- PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 15 - Burgettstown, Pa. -- S&T Music Park
Aug. 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio -- Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center
Aug. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
Aug. 22 - Des Moines, Iowa -- Iowa State Fairgrounds
Aug. 27 - Darien Center, N.Y. -- Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Aug. 28 - Syracuse, N.Y. -- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 - Hershey, Pa. -- Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 10 - Austin, Texas -- Austin360 Amphitheater
Sept. 11 - Houston, Texas -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 12 - Dallas, Texas -- Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 17 - Sacramento, Calif. -- Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 18 - Mountain View, Calif. -- Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 19 - Irvine, Calif. -- FivePoint Amphitheater
Sept. 24 - San Diego, Calif. -- North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. -- AK Chin Pavilion.
Sept. 26 - Albuquerque, N.M. -- Isleta Amphitheater