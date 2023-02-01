Hannah Lee Fowler: Everything You Need to Know About Sam Hunt's Wife

While every country music fan knows "Body Like a Back Road" singer Sam Hunt by now, you may not be as familiar with his wife, Hannah. It's hard not to fall in love with their relationship. Seriously, who didn't swoon when he serenaded her at the 2017 ACM awards? While you can undoubtedly chronicle the road to their love story through Hunt's music through songs like "Break Up in a Small Town" and "Drinkin' Too Much," we wanted to shed some light on who Fowler is outside of the couple's relationship timeline.

Hunt's wife Hannah Lee Fowler grew up in Montevallo, Ala., inspiring the title of Hunt's 2014 debut album. The country singer met Fowler before he moved to Nashville --both were students at the University of Alabama-Birmingham-- and wrote the album inspired by their shared experiences. If you've listened to the album, you can feel the heartbreak from Hunt. They temporarily broke up, and it took Hunt a lot of pleading to convince Fowler to bring him back. He has claimed that he should have made Fowler a co-writer on that album based on how much she inspired and contributed to the final product.

The country star flew back and forth to Hawaii seven times over three months to convince her to move back. The seventh time was a charm, and they were married in Hunt's Northwest Georgia hometown, Cedartown, in 2017. While it's challenging to track day-to-day married life between Hunt and Fowler when she doesn't have social media, her sisters often post pictures of her. She comes from a large family with multiple siblings, and they all seem incredibly close. Her father, Scott Fowler, is a pastor where he lives in Hannah's hometown with her mother, Linda Fowler. A big family is putting it mildly since she has five siblings: Joshua, Rebekah, Sarah, Jonathan and Elizabeth. She's also a nurse, who, as her sister Rebekah puts it, "Saves lives on the reg."

Outside of his songwriting, Hunt doesn't talk much about his family life, aside from a 2018 Billboard Music Awards acceptance speech in which he thanked Fowler for her endless support.

Advertisement

The couple was trending twice in 2022. On a positive note, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lucy Lu, in August. Hunt confirmed the good news during September's Stars for Second Harvest concert at the Ryman Auditorium. A divorce filing in which Fowler accused Hunt of being "guilty of inappropriate marital conduct" made headlines in February before calling off their divorce. Court documents revealed Fowler's pregnancy, which, like most things in her life, had been kept private. Hunt confirmed the pregnancy news in March during an appearance on the radio show Country Countdown USA.

The first-time parents have stuck together and intends to have more children.

"I waited until having my first one, but I'm trying to have as many as I can before I age out, before we age out," Hunt told Audacy's Katie and Company (as quoted by People).

This story originally ran on April 11, 2020.

Advertisement

Related Videos