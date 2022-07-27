The Grand Canyon's stunning views of its canyon walls are a top traveler bucket list stop. But in a country with countless scenic views, there's no shortage of breathtaking sights. While it may be a small fraction of that other canyon in Arizona, there's a Little Grand Canyon right in the heart of the south and its one of the Georgia State Parks.

Where is Providence Canyon?

Georgia's Providence Canyon, located about 150 miles south of Atlanta, is part of a 1,003-acre outdoor recreation area.

The Little Grand Canyon is considered one of the Seven Natural Wonders of Georgia.

The canyon was formed by poor farming practices in the 1800s. Soil erosion caused the formation of deep ditches, which caused water runoff and further soil erosion. Two centuries of erosion formed cliffs, gullies and exposed a beautiful array of colors.

Camping in Providence Canyon

Providence Canyon State Park offers campsites, two picnic shelters and ten miles of hiking trails. The Canyon Loop Trail takes you around nine of the park's canyons.

The park also includes an abandoned homestead, with rusted out 1950s cars and trucks. There's also a 19th century church and cemetery within the park's boundaries, a stark reminder of life before the region was reclaimed by nature.

Whether you're wandering the Peach State or embarking on a canyon tour of the U.S., Georgia's Little Grand Canyon is worth a top spot on your travel list.

Providence State Park is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 15 to April 14 and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April 15 to Sept. 14.

This article was originally published in June of 2017.

