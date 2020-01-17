Boxed Fireball Whisky is Here, So Your Weekends Just Got More Interesting

Whisky lovers rejoice! The cinnamon whisky that proclaims it "tastes like heaven" and "burns like hell" is now available in box form. It looks and acts like boxed wine... but it's whisky!

Appropriately named the "Firebox," this gift for whisky lovers contains two 1.75L pouches of Fireball, the perfect amount to get the party started. Not sure what to mix it with? Firebox even has a couple of drink ideas on the front, including the popular "Dragonade" and "Angry Balls."

In true box form, there is a nozzle on the side, making it incredibly convenient to pour a quick shot -- the staple choice for consuming the devil whisky.

Fireball has a lower alcohol content than traditional whisky, coming in at 66 proof. It has become the shot of choice due to its unique taste and spicy burn.

The drink has seemingly become an overnight success, with a meteoric rise to a top ten liquor in less than a decade, making it the fastest growing alcohol in the country. While its current branding as Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is new, the liquor actually made its debut in the 1980s in Canada as Dr. McGillicuddy's Fireball Whisky.

Country music tends to give a great reading of what's hot on the bar scene, and Fireball is no exception. The popular drink has found its own place in modern country lyrics. In "Round Here," Florida Georgia Line sings "That Fireball Whisky whispers temptation in my ear," and Chase Rice refers to the whisky in his hit song "Ready Set Roll." Parmalee even performed "Fireball" on the Bobby Bones Show, a parody of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball."

This post was originally published in 2016.

