Travis Kelce Channeled Elvis With His Custom Super Bowl Outfit in Vegas

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory on Sunday (Feb. 11) over the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce referenced not just his go-to song, the Beastie Boys' "You've Got to Fight For Your Right to Party," but also Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas." The latter hat-tipped Las Vegas' Reliant Stadium hosting this year's big game.

Fittingly, Kelce arrived to the big game in an outfit that beckoned back to Presley's all-black attire from his "'68 Comeback Special." Although Kelce didn't go full-on leather-clad biker like Presley did in '68, there's shades of Presley's style (jet-black shades, to be exact).

Kelce's game-day look was a custom piece created by designer Mike Amiri. According to the brand's Instagram page, he wore a "custom sequin-embellished tailored bouclé shirt jacket, and coordinating bouclé baggy trousers. Echoing the reverence of the occasion, the look showcases the house's artisan decoration and inherent sense of performance." While the bespoke set is not available for purchase, Amiri sells a double-breasted blazer and pants in the same fabric.

Kelce is known for his iconic fashion choices, and made headlines earlier this year for wearing a $2,300 cardigan. After donning his pads and uniform, Kelce helped the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers by a final score of 25-22. Kelce had nine catches in the game for 93 yards. Twenty-two of those yards set up the Chiefs' game-tying field goal, which set up just the second overtime game in Super Bowl history. Following their big win, Kelce dressed back up in his Amiri look—because that's not the kind of outfit you let go to waste. He was spotted celebrating at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas with girlfriend Taylor Swift. At one point, even Swift tried on his bespoke jacket. Best believe she's still bejeweled!