Travis Kelce Speaks Out About His Super Bowl Sideline Meltdown

Super Bowl LVIII was certainly a tense game, as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers stayed neck and neck for much of the competition. Those tensions especially boiled over on the Chiefs' sideline before halftime.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a now infamous interaction with his coach Andy Reid, during which he appeared to yell at 65-year-old coach and knock him sideways. The heated conversation drew reactions from all over social media—some of outrage and others of understanding. It appears there is no ill will between Kelce and his coach, however, as he had nothing but good things to say about Reid after the game.

Kelce talked with reporters after the Chiefs took the trophy, calling Reid "the greatest coach this game has ever seen."

"He's one of the best leaders of men than I've ever seen in my life," Kelce said.

He slightly referenced the interaction with Reid on the field, crediting the coach with helping him to rein in his emotions.

Andy Reid says Travis Kelce caught him off balance with his shove, told Reid to put him in and he?d score. Travis credited Andy not only as play caller but also for helping him learn to manage his emotions. ?I owe entire my career to that guy.? pic.twitter.com/d9Lt7pZBle — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 12, 2024

"He's helped me a lot with that, with channeling that emotion, channeling that passion, and I owe my entire career to that guy," he adds. "How to control how emotional I get. I just love him."

Kelce's reaction stemmed from a play in which a fumble on the Chiefs' part resulted in a turnover of the ball to the 49ers. The tight end happened to be benched when the play occurred.

Travis Kelce to Andy Reid ? ?: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/NoJvwDi08w — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 12, 2024

Reid was clearly taken aback by Kelce's reaction in the video, having to take a few steps to regain his balance. The coach also commented on the moment in a post-game interview with CBS anchors.

"He keeps me young," Reid said with a laugh. "Normally I'd give him a little bit, but I didn't have any feet under me," he added, noting that Kelce caught him "off balance."

Andy Reid on Travis Kelce's outburst pic.twitter.com/13IHvQACAx — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The Chiefs took home the win over the 49ers with a final touchdown in overtime. The win marks the team's seventh Super Bowl win in franchise history and second in a row.

