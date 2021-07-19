Singing competition show The Voice has been airing on NBC for 20 seasons, and therefore, has seen 20 hopeful contestants who have turned into winners. The Voice has also seen a myriad of coaches throughout its many seasons, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Maroon 5's Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell, Alicia Keys, Nick Jonas, Usher, Kelly Clarkson, and more. Carson Daly has served as host for all seasons. Some winners of The Voice have gone on to have successful music careers in their respective genres and others have somewhat stepped away from the spotlight. Here's what The Voice winners are up to now.

1. Javier Colon -- Season One, Team Adam

Javier Colon made history by becoming the first-ever The Voice winner on season one way back in 2011. Colon was already an established artist before competing on The Voice, and he even had a previous recording contract with Capitol Records. When his record contract ended, he went on the competition show and came home with $100,000 and a new record contract with Universal Republic Records. He released one album, Come Through For You, before parting ways with the label. Colon signed with Concord Music Group in 2014 and released a new album entitled Gravity in 2016. These days, Colon is still writing and playing music and posts musical content on his social media accounts.

2. Jermaine Paul -- Season Two, Team Blake

The Voice winner Jermaine Paul was another contestant who had prior experience in the music industry. He served as a backup singer for Alicia Keys and Mary J. Blige, among others, prior to making it big on The Voice, and he was even nominated for a Grammy alongside Keys. Paul made his way to The Voice finals on Team Blake by singing songs like "I Believe I Can Fly" and "God Gave Me You," and came home a winner. These days, Paul is active on social media sharing photos of his life and family, and he's also still active in the music business. He released albums in 2019 and 2020, and this past July, he shared a project called Red, White and Blues.

3. Cassadee Pope -- Season Three, Team Blake

Coach Blake Shelton earned his second win on season three with pop-punk-turned-country starlet, Cassadee Pope. The former Hey Monday band member won the season with songs such as Avril Lavigne's "My Happy Ending," Miranda Lambert's "Over You," and more. Although Pope's musical past was in rock music, she pursued a country career after her win, signing a contract with Big Machine Records. She released her debut album, Frame By Frame, in 2013, and then after parting ways with Big Machine, released two more projects. She is set to release a new project soon and has already shared the lead-off single, "What The Stars See," which melds her rock and country sides.

4. Danielle Bradbery -- Season Four, Team Blake

Team Blake and country music continued their reign with season four's winner, Danielle Bradbery. Bradbery differed from the previous The Voice winners in that she was only 16 at the time of her win and had no substantial music industry experience. The win launched Bradbery into national fame and a record contract with Big Machine Records. After the release of two albums and several singles, Bradbery is still signed with BMLG (Big Machine Label Group) and continues to record and release music. Her latest single, "Never Have I Ever," was released in 2020.

5. Tessanne Chin -- Season Five, Team Adam

Adam Levine brought home his second win on season five in 2013 with contestant Tessanne Chin, who soared through the competition with songs like "I Have Nothing" and "Let It Be." Chin, originally from Kingston, Jamaica, had a successful music career before competing on the show, and she even collaborated with fellow artist, Shaggy. After The Voice, Chin signed with Republic Records and released her debut album, Count On My Love. More recent singles include "Love Is Suicide" (2016) and "Somebody Loves You" (2018).

6. Josh Kaufman -- Season Six, Team Usher

Contestant Josh Kaufman brought a win to coach Usher in the sixth season of The Voice in 2014. The singer won with songs such as "Every Breath You Take" and "Set Fire To The Rain." After his tenure on the singing competition show, Kaufman went into Broadway, performing the title role in Pippin. He also released a self-titled, six-track album in 2016.

7. Craig Wayne Boyd -- Season Seven, Team Blake

Blake Shelton found his fourth The Voice winner with country singer Craig Wayne Boyd in 2014. The singer performed many country classics during his time on the show, including "I Walk The Line" and "The Old Rugged Cross." After the show, he released various singles including "I'm Still Here," and in 2017 he released an album called Top Shelf. Boyd is now in a band called Texas Hill and he's a dad to his son, Graydon.

8. Sawyer Fredericks -- Season Eight, Team Pharrell

Coach Pharrell Williams got his first win on The Voice with Sawyer Fredericks in season seven. This folk/blues singer soared through the show singing songs like "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," "Old Man" and more. At age 16, his win made him the youngest person to ever win the competition. After the show, Fredericks signed with Republic Records and released an album called A Good Storm in 2016. He released another project called Hide Your Ghost in 2018. According to his social media presence, the 22-year-old is still pursuing music.

9. Jordan Smith -- Season Nine, Team Adam

Jordan Smith became winner of The Voice in 2015 on the show's ninth season. This brought coach Adam Levine his third win on the show. Since his win, Smith has released three albums on Republic Records, the most recent of which, Only Love, was released in 2018. He has toured with the likes of Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and co-wrote Celine Dion's "Ashes," which was featured on the Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

10. Alisan Porter -- Season 10, Team Christina

Coach Christina Aguilera earned her first and only win on The Voice with Season 10 contestant, Alisan Porter. Porter won the competition singing tunes like Patty Griffin's "Let Him Fly," Aerosmith's "Cryin'" and more. After the show, Porter, who starred in films like Curly Sue as a child, released her I Come In Pieces EP. She also released an album called Pink Cloud in 2019. Porter is also a mother, with two children and one more on the way.

11. Sundance Head -- Season 11, Team Blake

After a three-season hiatus from winning the show, Team Blake came back with another win in season 11 with Sundance Head. This country-soul singer, who previously competed on American Idol, won with songs by Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Alicia Keys, and more. After the show, he opened for Blake Shelton on tour and released his album, Stained Glass and Neon, in 2019. According to his Instagram, Sundance Head is still regularly touring and performing music.

12. Chris Blue -- Season 12, Team Alicia

Coach Alicia Keys earned her first win on The Voice in season 12 with contestant Chris Blue. The R&B/gospel singer earned a No. 1 Billboard hit with his version of "Take Me To The King," after which he began working on his debut album. He has not yet released a full album, but he did release a new song called "Inside Ya" in 2019 as well as an EP called The Chris Blue Project. He continues performing music and touring and he's also a dad.

13. Chloe Kohanski -- Season 13, Team Blake

Rocker Chloe Kohanski took home the win on season 13 of the singing competition show performing an original song, "Wish I Didn't Love You," as well as covers. After the show, she signed with Republic Records and released her debut single, "Come This Far." In 2019, she changed her artist name to Chloe MK, and released a new song "To Be Young" and an EP called Fantasy.

14. Brynn Cartelli -- Season 14, Team Kelly

Kelly Clarkson took home her first win as a coach on The Voice in 2018 with Brynn Cartelli. The pop singer won the show with original song "Walk My Way," as well as covers from Lady Gaga, Coldplay, and many others. After the show, Cartelli signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and toured with Clarkson. Her singles included "Last Night's Mascara" and "Grow Young." She's still actively releasing music, and shared a new EP, Based On a True Story, which was released on Elektra Records this past May.

15. Chevel Shepherd -- Season 15, Team Kelly

Kelly Clarkson took home her second consecutive win on Season 15 with country darling Chevel Shepherd. She performed an original song, "Broken Hearts," on the show, as well as many covers by country singers. "Broken Hearts" made it to No. 24 on the charts and Shepherd signed with Republic Records after the show. She toured with Maroon 5 on their Red Pill Blues Tour in 2019.

16. Maelyn Jarmon -- Season 16, Team John

Coach John Legend won his first season of The Voice in 2019 with pop/folk singer Maelyn Jarmon. Jarmon performed songs by Coldplay, The Beatles, and more during her time on the show, as well as an original tune called "Wait For You." Jarmon has appeared at various performances and on The Voice after her win, but not much else is known about the singer as she does not have an active social media presence.

17. Jake Hoot -- Season 17, Team Kelly

Jake Hoot is another country artist to come out of The Voice, and he brought a win to Team Kelly yet again. Hoot won season 17 of the show with tunes from Reba McEntire, Trace Adkins, and more, as well as his original song, "Better Off Without You," which peaked at No. 36 on the charts. Since being on The Voice, Hoot has released a duet with Clarkson called "I Would've Loved You" and he got married in March 2021.

18. Todd Tilghman -- Season 18, Team Blake

Pastor Todd Tilghman became the winner of The Voice season 18 in 2020, making him the oldest contestant to win the show, at 42 years old. The pastor-turned-star won by singing tunes by Travis Tritt, MercyMe, and more, as well as his own tune, "Long Way Home." After the show, Tilghman continued serving as pastor at Cornerstone Church in his town of Meridian, Mississippi.

19. Carter Rubin -- Season 19, Team Gwen

Coach Gwen Stefani has appeared on The Voice on and off throughout the years, and she got her first win in December 2020 with 15-year-old Carter Rubin. The artist sang tunes from Lauren Daigle, Mariah Carey, and more on the show, as well as his original song, "Up From Here." The young singer continues to finish high school after his win and record new music.

20. Cam Anthony -- Season 20, Team Blake

Cam Anthony took home a win on the most recent season of The Voice, which wrapped in May 2021. He won the show by singing tunes by Boyz II Men, Bon Jovi, and more. It's too soon to see what Anthony will do after his win, but he has already guested on The Ellen Degeneres Show and appears to be working on music.

